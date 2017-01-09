Plp Chairman Dismisses March Leader As ‘Confused’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday referred to We March Bahamas as a “rebel group” and called lead organiser Ranard Henfield “a confused boy”.
In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Roberts said the PLP and the people are “ready to march” to celebrate 50 years of Majority Rule on Tuesday, despite a dark cloud attempting to overshadow the day.
He laughed off comments by Mr Henfield, who last week said he never intended to march with the PLP, despite Mr Henfield inviting Mr Roberts and the governing party to march with the activist group on Majority Rule Day.
While appearing as a guest on the 96.9 FM show “Morning Blend”, with host Dwight Strachan last week, Mr Henfield said he was “playing chess” with Mr Roberts because he knew the PLP chairman would never put “country over party.”
“I do not have to respond to that,” Mr Roberts said yesterday.
“I never had a conversation with the boy. We never met and I never got any letters from him. The Bahamian people are ready to march, they are ready to celebrate and the entire Bahamas is invited. I am not concerned about the rebel group and what their intentions are. This will be a peaceful march. The greatest fight for the Bahamian people was fought 50 years ago and not a punch was thrown or bullet was fired. We will not be deterred because this rebel group wants to create confusion and make this about them. We are a peace loving people and are marching for the Bahamas.”
Activist group We March Bahamas and the PLP both have conflicting marches planned for tomorrow which is Majority Rule Day.
We March Bahamas plans to march from the Clifford Park/Western Esplanade areas along Bay Street to Pompey Square at 10am. The march is part of a protest against the government and the status quo.
Meanwhile, the governing party, which will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic day, will march at 7am from Windsor Park ending at the Southern Recreation Grounds on Market Street, as part of celebrations for the holiday.
We March Bahamas staged a massive protest on November 25, 2016, where more than a thousand people marched from Arawak Cay to downtown Nassau. A large group of protesters also occupied Rawson Square for 12 hours as part of the demonstration.
Comments
goodbyebahamas 10 hours, 7 minutes ago
Who the F**k doe's this crooked eye uncle Tom house negro think he's calling a F-ing boy? Mr. Henfield is more of a man than this $hit breath FM-er will ever be. This a$$ kissing scumbag should brush his teeth before speaking, the F-ing a$$hole doesn't even realize he's got Christie's $hit all over them.
goodbyebahamas 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Who ever has the courage to go up against the PLP mafia is a true Bahamian, Cuban, Sicilian, American, man or woman,whatever! Mr. HenField is a hero to me in my eyes, he is putting his life on the line for the good of his people; I'm still surprised the PLP haven't turned him into shark $hit yet. The PLP are masters of depiction, "We are a peace loving people", what country is this F-ing a$$hole living in? So MF-ing loving they had to buy Chinese made riot gear, who the hell does this jerkoff think he's fooling? People were so pissed at each other before they realized it's all the PLP's fault, that if you looked at somebody wrong in Nassau you would get shot. But the people can no longer be fooled by the PLP, they have finally seen the evidence and are uniting with power. If over a thousand people have made such a wave, imagine the Tsunami of power it would be if 1/4 of Nassau showed up. God Bless the Bahamian people, and march peacefully against your oppressors.
goodbyebahamas 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
It is 6pm here in Hawaii, there is no way in hell I will be able to sleep tonight knowing the Bahamians are getting ready to make history.....LOL....I love you people!
