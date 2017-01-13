Dna Candidate Resigns Over Lincoln Bain 'Deal Breaker'

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE Democratic National Alliance's (DNA) Southern Shores candidate, engineer Ethric Bowe, confirmed on Friday that he has submitted his letter of resignation to party officials, citing the ratification of talk show host Lincoln Bain in the Pinewood constituency this week as a "deal breaker" for his association with the party.

Mr Bowe, ratified by the DNA in November, said his contention with Mr Bain stemmed from a failed investment opportunity of which he claimed the two were a part in the past, calling Mr Bain's character and actions at that time "unbecoming of an honest politician".

"It needs to be stated firmly, I, along with several other persons who lost out on that deal with Lincoln (Bain) made it known that if he was ratified by the FNM we would show up and campaign against him because of what he did," Mr Bowe said.

"I cannot be on a platform with a person like that. It is hard for me to be a DNA if he is a DNA candidate because I know what he represents and I cannot stand for it or with him.

"And it hurts me to say this because I was so excited about what the DNA was doing for this country. But this, it ruins all of that positive work because I know what this man stands for. He doesn't represent the accounting, accountability and transparency model we need moving forward."

Mr Bowe told The Tribune that he was unaware that the DNA was considering Mr Bain as a candidate before he was ratified this week.

The former Southern Shores candidate said he only became aware of the move during Wednesday night's ceremony that saw Mr Bain officially ratified.

"When (Mr Bain) entered the bus I asked several party officers what was his reason for being there. No one could say, so I asked the Chairman directly and he informed me of the party's decision. I left shortly after.

Mr Bowe claimed Mr Bain had "betrayed our trust", referring to himself and two employees involved in the earlier deal.

"My mother always told us when we were young; had the crows not been found, we would have all been safe and sound. That means you would never find me in bad company."

In a statement released by the DNA on Friday, the party said it had accepted Mr Bowe's resignation, stating that he had "regrettably made the decision not to run in the upcoming general election for personal reasons".

The party noted that as a candidate, and a nationalist, Mr Bowe had proven himself an asset to the organisation.

"He has made invaluable contributions to the party and our plans for the Bahamian people," the statement read. "His input and insights have been a tremendous resource to the DNA and have been greatly appreciated."

At his ratification in November, Mr Bowe acknowledged that he was apolitical, saying he would work to improve the country if Mr Christie asked him to do so.

Meanwhile, Mr Bain's arrival in the DNA came months after he failed to secure a nomination from the Free National Movement (FNM) in the Pinewood constituency.

Hours before his DNA ratification, news surfaced that several of Mr Bain's former FNM colleagues in the party's Pinewood Constituency Association had resigned from their posts.

In November, the FNM’s Pinewood Constituency Association branded the party “deceitful” and “disrespectful” amid accusations that Leader Dr Hubert Minnis broke assurances of support for Mr Bain as the party’s standard-bearer for the area and chose Reuben Rahming as the candidate for the 2017 general election.