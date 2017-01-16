Gain An Edge: A University Degree In The Comfort Of Home

The best of all worlds is now available to students righton their doorstep, says the University of The Bahamas . . .

November 10, 2016, was a landmark day in the history of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. It was what is known in educational circles as “a Red Letter Day” as the College of The Bahamas transitioned to university status.



Giving the keynote address at the Charter Ceremony for the University of The Bahamas (UB), Prime Minister Perry Christie emphasised the value of a national university and the benefits not only to the student in the classroom but to the country at large.

“A national university helps to shape national identity … What you teach, research, lecture on and discuss here at the University of The Bahamas will help determine, in no small way, the destiny of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas of the future,” Mr Christie said. “Our students must leave the University with the confidence that they can create something, take advantage of opportunities, become specialist professionals or entrepreneurs, enter the national stage as political or business leaders - or for that matter all of the above.”

Upon high school graduation, students intending to pursue tertiary education now have several options: they can study at home, online or abroad. Yet, many students are rediscovering that it truly is “Better in The Bahamas” and deciding to stay at home to pursue higher education and attain their degree or certification.

Today’s commencement ceremonies have more Bachelor degree recipients than any other level of study. Students at home are able to focus on areas germane to the natural ecosystem of The Bahamas through the small island sustainability, marine biology or the maritime industry in addition to the numerous other degree programmes offered.

Students can keep in touch with family and loved ones easily and will soon have the option to live on campus. The 1,000-bed residential facility to be constructed on the Oakes Field Campus will house a cafeteria, fitness centre, swimming pool, study rooms, additional classrooms, retail spaces, a ballroom and parking deck. Residential facilities create safe spaces for students to give focused attention while they live, work and study in comfortable and safe environment.

In addition to the rich campus life experiences offered through various clubs, sports, intramural and recreational activities, students studying at home can also take advantage of study abroad experiences. Semesters of study at an overseas university allow students to earn college credits towards their academic programme. Meanwhile, they discover a different culture, language and perspective.

Veteran educator, Associate Professor Dr Pandora Johnson, strongly believes in the value of an international study abroad experience and the role cross-cultural learning has for students. “In this age of globalisation and the shrinking of physical borders resulting from the pervasiveness of the Internet, the ability to understand different cultures coupled with a facility to interact with diverse groups is critical to survival in the 21st century and beyond. Study abroad is a vehicle through which these skills are cultivated,” she says.

Deneesha Williams, a UB student, was afforded the opportunity to study in Mexico to learn Spanish and to be immersed in the Mexican culture. She summed up her experience as being “maravillosa” (marvellous in English). “My courses were very exciting. My classes were very small. There were three to four persons in a class, so I was able to get the attention that I needed and they work with you in terms of where you are at. The places in Mexico are just breathtaking, the culture is just amazing,” she says.

With the possibility of receiving an affordable, stellar education in the comfort of home as well as unique experiences for study abroad, students can truly have the best of both worlds.

