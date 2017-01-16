Police To Step Up Patrols To Keep Public Safe

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdrosett@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE the country recording five murders in the past week, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said police are doing an “excellent job” bringing criminals to justice.

At the scene of a murder on Saturday in the Kemp Road area, ACP Dean said the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is increasing mobile patrols and manpower throughout the entire Bahamas in an effort to keep the public safe.

The last two months in 2016 were the deadliest for that year according to official police statistics, with November and December recording 13 and 15 murders respectively.

So far for the first two weeks of January there have been nine killings, according to The Tribune’s records, already surpassing the total number of eight persons killed in the entire month of January 2016.

ACP Dean said the RBPF will “spare no effort” to make the certain the persons terrorising the streets will be “arrested and put behind bars.”

“We want to put a word out to the criminal element, who despite our warning and despite what is happening, continue to try to wreak havoc on our communities, particularly tight knit communities. We will spare no efforts in 2017 to make sure they are arrested and put behind bars and justice is brought to them,” ACP Dean said.

“We cannot allow these criminal elements to continue to run around through the Bahamas or New Providence and feel that there is no law and order, they must be brought under subjection and we will do so. “The Royal Bahamas Police Force last year, with the help of the Bahamian public, executed an excellent police plan that saw great dividends, that saw great results. We intend to move in that same trajectory this year, with the support of the public we will bring those persons to justice. We have a group of well trained and professional detectives led by Chief Superintendent Ken Strachan and they do an excellent job.”

ACP Dean said the RBPF has a mandate and officers will continue, in partnership with the public, to keep the citizens safe.

“We will continue to focus,” ACP Dean said.

“We will increase manpower and patrols because at the end of the day the public wants to be safe and they want law and order and they want to feel safe. We told the public we will do it and we will keep that promise. We will continue to have our officers on patrol as they always do. We will continue to do our best but it is a partnership with the public, the police are not working in isolation. We are working with the community and other stakeholders.”

Last week in his annual meeting with the press, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said despite a 24 per cent drop in murders in 2016 as compared to 2015, he is not satisfied that “we are where we should be”.

He expressed concern about the detection rate of murders in 2016, saying it was “relatively low” compared to the past.

The commissioner again lamented the impact that granting bail to people accused of serious crimes has on policing efforts, as he gave examples of people who have continually been arrested and taken before the courts where they are then granted bail, only to return to criminal activity.

However, according to the commissioner overall serious crime fell by 26 per cent in 2016 compared to the previous year.