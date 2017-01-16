Recruitment Starts Today For Baha Mar Vacancies

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

BAHA MAR will begin the process today of recruiting 1,500 Bahamians in its first wave of hiring for the once stalled $3.5 billion resort according to Robert Sands, the resort’s senior vice-president of government and external affairs.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Sands said the entire process will be conducted online through the company’s website careers.bahamar.com. Interested persons are asked to visit the website or send their resumes to careers@bahamar.com.

Mr Sands said the resort is looking to initially fill positions at the golf course, the casino and casino hotel ahead of its scheduled April 21 partial opening. However, he encouraged persons who are seeking jobs in other areas to “still apply” as “thousands more persons will be hired in the coming months”.

Mr Sands said the resort is looking for persons with a good attitude, who are ready to be trained.

“The process begins tomorrow (Monday),” Mr Sands said.

“Basically, we will be launching the whole recruitment process and everyone will have to apply online. The website will be going live. It is a fairly easy process. We will be initially looking at jobs for the golf course, the casino, the convention centre and the casino hotel but if you are not in those fields you should still apply, but those will be the jobs that are filled first. So initially 1,500 persons will be hired for our April 21 proposed opening date but thousands more will be hired after that.”

In an interview with Tribune Business last week, Mr Sands said Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), the resort’s new owner, is dedicated to the success and timely opening of Baha Mar and CTFE was “very optimistic” that the April 21 opening date will be hit.

Last month, Prime Minister Perry Christie said CTFE “is arranging for operation by the Grand Hyatt of the casino and convention hotels and of other properties by SLS and Rosewood, all internationally renowned brands, beginning with a phased opening in the second quarter of 2017.

“The hirings are to facilitate the phased opening of 1,800 rooms at the conference and casino hotel, the casino, convention centre and golf course, and employment of up to 3,300 by August 2017, and 4,300 by December 2017, when all components have been completed and opened,” the prime minister said.

CTFE will invest $200 million in “pre-opening festivities, development of family amenities, entertainment and offshore island facilities and demolition and redevelopment of the former Crystal Palace Hotel,” Mr Christie said.

“With these additional investments completed, the project will have created 5,700 new direct jobs and an additional 4,160 indirect and inducted jobs.”