Rebel Seven Accused Of Personal Agenda

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Free National Movement Senator Carl Bethel yesterday took aim at the strategy of the party’s seven rebel MPs, claiming that the absence of a coherent message from the group showed that their actions were guided by personal agenda.
Mr Bethel said that the shock move, which saw FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis ousted as leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament, emerged from an environment of political inexperience and intense ambition.
Insisting that the FNM was no longer fractured, he forecast that the upcoming elections would be determined by the Bahamian economy and distrust in the government.
He added that voters will not be looking to take chances at the polls on a “fly by night” campaign.
“This FNM will prevail despite what you see going on,” Mr Bethel said on a local radio talk show. “Those Egyptians, you ain’t gonna see no more because their only basis of action is the fact that they were elected to the House of Assembly. How were they elected? On an FNM ticket.
“It was in the pursuit of their own personal agenda because I do not see a coherent message from them as to what they sought to achieve.
“Having done what they’ve done, what are they doing now to try and fix the problem that they’ve caused? I heard something about a coalition and then I heard another person say I don’t know anything about a coalition.
“It’s an abuse of an accident of circumstance that they got FNM tickets and ran in safe FNM seats.”
Last month, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner was appointed leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament after she and Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, St Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key, Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn, and Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins sent a letter of no confidence in Dr Minnis to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling and House Speaker Dr Kendal Major.
Those seven MPs face expulsion, suspension or a fine from the FNM.
Following the move, Mrs Butler-Turner appointed Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate.
At the time Mrs Butler-Turner said the move was evidence that her team was willing to put the Bahamian people first to move forward to defeat the governing Progressive Liberal Party.
Mr Bethel reflected on the FNM party’s trajectory post the 2012 general elections as a guest on KISS 96.1 FM talk show Ed Fields Live.
“[2012 elections] left you with three former cabinet ministers,” he said, “all with one term experience in Cabinet, no experience in opposition except Neko Grant, that long road of opposition, and so you had a comparative lack of the full political experience.”
Mr Bethel said: “They say anyone who get elected believe they’re a king or queen I suppose, so you had combination in my view of political inexperience, unfamiliarity with the norm and the conventions and the unwritten rules and a lot of ambition. That’s why we are where we are.”
Mr Bethel acknowledged that while there may be people in the party that still did not support Dr Minnis, they were not prepared to throw away all of their hardwork “to go on a frolic”.
He argued that without the pressures of public speaking, Dr Minnis was an extremely intelligent and articulate communicator. He added that every leader had to “grow into his leadership”, pointing out that early criticisms of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham disparaged his manner of speech.
“Is the desire of those who are all about in the press attacking Minnis,” he questioned the show’s hosts, “and doing all sorts of things abusing the constitution is that coherently being addressed?”
“A lot of the criticism of Dr Minnis is unfair and directed,” Mr Bethel said.
“Dr Minnis has shown the same kind of dogged determination and commitment principles that I saw first of all in Cecil Wallace Whitfield … I also see it in Ingraham. I see the same determination.
“What I don’t see is the glibness, the ease of address, and we are a very vocal, very oral, society.
“In terms of the other qualities I rate Minnis very, very high. He is not the easiest person in formal speech giving circumstances.”
Speaking to Dr Minnis’ qualities, he continued: “Hardwork and commitment, and an essential quality, the quality that counts, he’s trusted by your grassroots voter. He’s trusted by voters who desperately need to know that the government, the Prime Minister that they vote for, is going to be batting for them, not the elite, not even the upper middle classes.”
Comments
TalRussell 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Comrades! With all due respect first go back and listen to what Carl had to say just days after the Coup by the same Seven-Red MP's. You need listen to the recording of what was a live radio interview how Carl had avoided giving a straight answer in response to the talk show host's questions about the Coup's actions and his reactions to what the Seven-Red MP's had just done? My own interpretation back then is he sure as hell is now coming across to be flip-flopping?
by TalRussell
banker 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
You gats to know what side of da bread that is buttered. And speaking of buttered, I didn't know that her middle name was Reheasa until she tried to connect with me on LinkedIn.
TalRussell 56 minutes ago
Comrade Banker you got the sense the wisdom of a Dr. Myles.
The only thing left is for "Reheasa" to blame Minnis for being out get her by "tricking her" into leading the Coup d'état up to the Governor General?
Comrade Banker, "Reheasa" almost shoots from her hips have tricked the wisdom of a Carl. Close call, hey?
alfalfa 44 minutes ago
A coup planned and executed by lawyers, accountants, and seasoned politicians, but without a sensible goal, or any goal at all. Their loyalty to the party and the Bahamian people has proved to be non-existent, and their lack of vision is evident for all to see. For once I agree with Mr. Bethel.
TalRussell 40 minutes ago
Comrade Alfalfa, they Coup d'état was "royally" but not "loyalty" sanctioned.
