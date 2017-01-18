Munroe Likely To Be Ratified For Plp Ticket

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party is expected to ratify several candidates tomorrow night, with party insiders telling The Tribune that well known attorney Wayne Munroe is reportedly among those to be placed on the PLP’s ticket to contest the next general election.

The noted Queen’s counsel, insiders said, is to represent the organisation for the Montagu constituency.

The Tribune also understands that Clifford “Butch” Scavella, former Royal Bahamas Defence Force commodore, is also slated to be ratified for Central and South Eleuthera.

Other candidates are said to include: attorney Glendon Rolle in Long Island, Minister for Grand

Bahama Dr Michael Darville for Pineridge, the area he currently represents, Senator Alex Storr in Elizabeth, real estate agent Reneika Knowles in Killarney and Senator Cheryl Bazard in the newly added constituency of St Cecilia.

The ratifications are expected to occur at an event beginning at 8pm Thursday at the PLP’s headquarters on Farrington Road. It is expected to be the party’s final round of ratifications, party Chairman Bradley Roberts said last week as the organisation prepares for its national convention on January 24 to 26.

At this time, Mr Roberts said he will offer himself again to act as the national voice of the party.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Roberts said he made this decision after colleagues asked him to stay on as the party’s chairman to strengthen its arsenal ahead of the election later this year.

Mr Roberts said he was unsure of whether anyone will come forward to contest the post at the convention.

“I am offering again for chairman,” he told The Tribune yesterday when he was contacted. He was asked whether he expected his position to go uncontested.

“We are a democratic organisation. There is a time set aside. If anyone who is interested has declared and there is a first and seconder then they can offer.”

He also said: “After giving consideration, my colleagues have asked me to stay on and we have an election year on our hands so I have decided to stay on until we get over this hurdle.”

Questioned if this was a suggestion that he could step down as national chairman after the election, Mr Roberts said: “I don’t know. Tomorrow I may also go home to my heavenly father. Who knows what tomorrow brings?”

So far only former Cabinet minister Alfred Sears has made public his intention to challenge Prime Minister Perry Christie for the leadership post of the PLP.

Labour Minister Shane Gibson, who is also convention chairman, said last week that lingering questions on various national issues, including Baha Mar, will be discussed at the highly anticipated event.

Party officials have also pledged to accept whatever the outcome of the event might be.