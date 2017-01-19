Moncur Threat To Guardian Editor In Radio Rant

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Senator Rodney Moncur levelled another attack at female media professionals yesterday, this time taking aim at The Nassau Guardian’s Managing Editor Candia Dames.

The rabid, vitriolic attack was staged on Mr Moncur’s Freedom March radio show on ZSR102.5, in response to an article written by Ms Dames and published in the newspaper’s National Review section yesterday.

Ms Dames penned a scathing critique of Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner’s performance since she and six other FNM MPs ousted party Leader Dr Hubert Minnis as Official Opposition leader in Parliament. Mr Moncur was one of Mrs Butler-Turner’s controversial appointments to the Senate shortly after she was sworn in as the first woman leader of the Official Opposition.

Ms Dames labelled Mrs Butler-Turner a “political basket case” with rapidly diminishing credibility, and posited that the group never had a “real end game.”

Rising to Mrs Butler-Turner’s defence, Mr Moncur lashed out at the journalist in lengthy rant about her physical appearance, citizenship, character and morality. He insinuated that he would expose private details of the veteran reporter’s life if she did not leave him alone.

He also said he was not a misogynist.

In the article, Ms Dames wrote that Mr Moncur’s recent appointment to the Senate by Mrs Butler-Turner was confirmation that she could not be taken seriously.

Mr Moncur’s disparaging tirade yesterday was not his first clash with the press recently. He became combative and aggressive towards The Tribune’s Deputy Chief Reporter Khrisna Virgil last month after she questioned Mrs Butler-Turner about Mr Moncur’s opposition to a 2009 Marital Rape Bill.

Among a string of outbursts, Mr Moncur told Ms Virgil that as a 60-year-old married man, he could “climb on top” of his wife whenever he pleased.

He also shouted that Ms Virgil was “dangerous,” adding “you must know how to frame your questions before you come to me.”

The confrontation between Mr Moncur and Ms Virgil occurred shortly after he had been sworn in as an opposition senator.

It led Mrs Butler-Turner to issue a public apology, in which she labelled the comments as “inappropriate and insensitive” but defended the controversial talk show host’s right to free speech and expression.

Earlier this month, Mrs Butler-Turner insisted that persons will come to understand “very soon” why she chose the controversial talk show host for the post.

She maintained that Mr Moncur, who has openly advocated against gender equality, is a champion for the “down trodden” and a voice for those who would “otherwise not be heard.”