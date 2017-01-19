Moncur Threat To Guardian Editor In Radio Rant

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement Senator Rodney Moncur levelled another attack at female media professionals yesterday, this time taking aim at The Nassau Guardian’s Managing Editor Candia Dames.
The rabid, vitriolic attack was staged on Mr Moncur’s Freedom March radio show on ZSR102.5, in response to an article written by Ms Dames and published in the newspaper’s National Review section yesterday.
Ms Dames penned a scathing critique of Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner’s performance since she and six other FNM MPs ousted party Leader Dr Hubert Minnis as Official Opposition leader in Parliament. Mr Moncur was one of Mrs Butler-Turner’s controversial appointments to the Senate shortly after she was sworn in as the first woman leader of the Official Opposition.
Ms Dames labelled Mrs Butler-Turner a “political basket case” with rapidly diminishing credibility, and posited that the group never had a “real end game.”
Rising to Mrs Butler-Turner’s defence, Mr Moncur lashed out at the journalist in lengthy rant about her physical appearance, citizenship, character and morality. He insinuated that he would expose private details of the veteran reporter’s life if she did not leave him alone.
He also said he was not a misogynist.
In the article, Ms Dames wrote that Mr Moncur’s recent appointment to the Senate by Mrs Butler-Turner was confirmation that she could not be taken seriously.
Mr Moncur’s disparaging tirade yesterday was not his first clash with the press recently. He became combative and aggressive towards The Tribune’s Deputy Chief Reporter Khrisna Virgil last month after she questioned Mrs Butler-Turner about Mr Moncur’s opposition to a 2009 Marital Rape Bill.
Among a string of outbursts, Mr Moncur told Ms Virgil that as a 60-year-old married man, he could “climb on top” of his wife whenever he pleased.
He also shouted that Ms Virgil was “dangerous,” adding “you must know how to frame your questions before you come to me.”
The confrontation between Mr Moncur and Ms Virgil occurred shortly after he had been sworn in as an opposition senator.
It led Mrs Butler-Turner to issue a public apology, in which she labelled the comments as “inappropriate and insensitive” but defended the controversial talk show host’s right to free speech and expression.
Earlier this month, Mrs Butler-Turner insisted that persons will come to understand “very soon” why she chose the controversial talk show host for the post.
She maintained that Mr Moncur, who has openly advocated against gender equality, is a champion for the “down trodden” and a voice for those who would “otherwise not be heard.”
Comments
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
"Earlier this month, Mrs Butler-Turner insisted that persons will come to understand “very soon” why she chose the controversial talk show host for the post"
Why? When is "soon"?
realfreethinker 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
I understood from day one " she dont know what the f..k she is doing"
Publius 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Right!
realfreethinker 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
A match made in heaven,between LBT and Moncur
TalRussell 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Comrades! While I stuck to my lone soldier guns never flinching over the public display of leadership pettiness I kept observing coming from "Reheasa" the member for Long Island, you red shirts were preparing the woods my crucifixion cross.
Now, I's asks'ins - what tooks you so long wakes ups this new information to smells "Reheasa's" roses?
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
yinna tee time one but stray low jink for dose wanna for but sic too if you put dirt so long as free woman all just had ache when rain come your roof leak cause no man to nail shingle so you ain't no fool till soiled hands best not burned less you too be jilted get my message so be clear before minister tell you shave laughing up side da creek you wish she say no cause it fell to far when wish long time lock don't open down where he throw two bricks land on ya head...if ya no what you does not say all too soon my friend!
Publius 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
And because Butler-Turner is such a petty, fraudulent individual who cares nothing of the national interest, she is probably happy the Senator she appointed has done this.
Further, this is what the Upper House has come to, and there was no outcry for it. The personalities involved are irrelevant. What matters is what was done by this Senator. Where is the outrage? This country is lost.
The_Oracle 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Absolute bunch of garbage, the lot of them. Apparently easier to water down ones substance than elevate it. Give this man a club, seems to be his approach to the fairer sex.
TalRussell 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Comrades! Amazing as it might sound - Minnis got to dump Seven-Renegade Red MP's and destroy the Green party's Leader Bran, all in one swift political swoop and without firing a single shot off the roof the Mackey Street's headquarters, all by his tricking the Governor General into the granting The Queen's royal assent to "Reheasa" the member for Long Island, to lead her ragtime Coup of complete nobody's wants any them represent them.
Okay, Minnis had sacrifice a government car and driver...but what the hell. Even if God could reverse the past four weeks, Minnis would ask God.... please sweet Jesus don't...."Reheasa," gets keep the government car and driver - for another few weeks.
Baha10 1 hour ago
Not sure it was by Design, but I agree 100%! This Guy is a "true" Lunatic that has completely undermined LBT's credibility and in turn, by coincidental and unfortunate connection, Bran's too, by being appointed by her at the same time. He should have resigned immediately to save himself, but I fear now too late.
DreamerX 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
She appointed Moncur to expose government internal dealings without a care for repercussions as he wasn't in their service.
Publius 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Actually she appointed him because some washed up political surrogate with an axe to grind told her to, but such is Bahamian politics.
sealice 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
this guys been bibbin his own version of der PLP kool aid - crazy shit comin out his mouth and he thinks he's a normal person???
Stapedius 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
What a pathetic little man. You can't take the heat then get the hell out the kitchen. Loretta is really disappointing and misguided. Whatever your plan , to appoint this fraud to the Senate is stupid to say the least. People say he's crazy or a psycho but I beg to differ. Moncur simply loves attention. He simply doesn't have the intelligence or the wherewithal to make something of his current post. But because we in the Bahamas so love foolishness we laugh and give him some credence. Pay him no attention and he will flounder.
Honestman 29 minutes ago
Loretta has played her cards really badly in her attempt to lead the FNM. Appointing Rodney Moncur to the Senate was an incredibly stupid play. She has lost all credibility with this crazy appointment and her hopes of leading the FNM, far less the country, are nil to zero. Candia Dames is spot on with her claim that LBT is a "political basket case".
Publius 24 minutes ago
What concerns me moreso than any of the personalities is the conduct of a member of the Upper House, and his use of the national airwaves in such conduct. It is devastating the extent to which the things that truly matter do not matter to most of us anymore, if ever at all. A legislator behaves this way and there is no consequence. Obviously his leaders in both Houses of Parliament are a waste of time and space, but if this country had any actual structure, penalties would not be dependent on who personalities are or are not.
As for the politics end of it, has anyone noticed how the decisions Butler-Turner has been making have turned out to "betray" what she claims to stand for as it pertains to women in this country? In truth it is not a betrayal, but a revelation. Perhaps if she wasn't a mirror image of Minnis, she would have discussed her Senate appointments with her caucus before making those choices and thus given herself an opportunity to be guided by some semblance of common sense. She did not do so, and proceeded to further erode the standard of the legislature.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID