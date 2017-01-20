Greenslade Dismisses Gang Link To School Stabbing

By AVA TURNQUEST

POLICE Commissioner Ellison Greenslade pushed back on Friday against claims that Thursday's stabbing incident at Government High School was linked to gang-related activity, insisting that the students involved were "wannabes".

Mr Greenslade maintained that the incident, which left a teenage boy in serious condition at hospital and injured two others, evidenced the country-wide struggle with healthy conflict resolution. He noted that the altercation was predicated by two groups shouting gang slogans at each other but insisted that it was immature and not tied to actual gang activity.

He provided an update on the matter on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the completion of two joint-training courses coordinated with the United States Embassy and Jamaica's Constabulary Force.

"The most important update is no loss of life," he said, "despite lots of things being said yesterday due to excellent work by people who responded…the child most seriously injured is stable and is going to be okay.

"Unfortunately all this is, is a reflection of what we have always said. People that do not know how to resolve conflicts, young people, middle-aged, and old. Here we have children in our schools that know each other very well, and if they had been allowed, possibly would have killed each other and that is very sad.

Mr Greenslade said: "Yes, it stemmed over silly gang slogans, gang talk, someone screams out some silly name of a gang, the opposing side screams another name, and then you have a big fisticuff."

He added: "Just unruly, wannabes little kids, with younger kids it's fashionable to say crazy stuff.”

Mr Greenslade called the subsequent flood of erroneous reports on social media disappointing, and stressed that the incident was localised to GHS.

"We are satisfied that teachers, students, guidance counsellors, did everything correctly. We've had assessments post the incident and I'm hoping to get an update soon that will point clearly to who those perpetrators were and I'm not going to ignore what they did."

Mr Greenslade said: "I don't want to mislead the Bahamian public, measures have always been in the school. We have been proactive for years now in working very closely with the Director of Education, the Bahamas Union of Teachers, guidance counselors and principals on a very intimate level.

"In this instance there was an officer on the premises who was well known, has good authority, and assisted, but this spontaneous outburst, this anger between these young people, got out of control very quickly.

He added: "So no need for alarm and this nonsense of school's being overtaken is absolute rubbish. I think we're going to be fine."