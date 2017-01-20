Time To Get Greenslade Out

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Tribune Headline 19 Jan 2017. The question that begs asking with The Tribune Headline today is: “Is this the same Commissioner Greenslade” that last week boasted that “Serious Crime Is Down” ? or “Crime is down except murders”?
Obviously if someone fires shots from a gun at you, but doesn’t manage to KILL you, it is still classified with murders.
And what is more worrisome, they can publish a newspaper front page, full of people that they know are criminals but they haven’t picked them up yet.
You have to get out of the Station Mr Greenslade. I think the problem is with the Police Force. Not the criminals.
MONKEEDOO
Nassau,
January 19, 2017.
