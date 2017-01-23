Father Of Two Shot Dead Off Kemp Road

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old father-of-two became the country’s latest murder victim after he was shot multiple times while standing in yard on Sunday evening.

The killing took place shortly after 7pm off Kemp Road and marked the fourth murder in the area for the year. Police as well as representatives from Urban Renewal and local pastors in Kemp Road scheduled a walk about in the area for Monday morning, however the event was postponed because of inclement weather.

So far for January there have been 12 killings, according to The Tribune’s records, already surpassing the eight people killed in the entire month of January 2016.

According to police, officers received information that shots were fired near Whites Addition. When officers responded to the scene they discovered the body of a man with multiple gunshots wounds on the ground. The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the victim was standing at the back of his home when a man armed with a handgun approached him and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Anthony Mather.

Mather was one of two men shot on Sunday.

In the second incident shortly after 10pm, police said a man was walking near a nightclub in the area of Fox Hill when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.