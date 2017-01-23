Wind And Thunderstorm Warning: Monday 8.00am-12.30pm

Tribune /Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert

INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: WINDS AND THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Prepared exclusively for The Tribune

Start Time: Mon, 01/23/2017, 08:00 AM EST



Expire Time: Mon, 01/23/2017, 12:30 PM EST

Locations:

Nassau, Bahamas

Conditions:

Winds

Thunderstorm

Comments:

A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move across the area later this morning to around midday.

Expect torrential downpours and strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph in the strongest of thunderstorms.