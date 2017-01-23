Wind And Thunderstorm Warning: Monday 8.00am-12.30pm

Tribune /Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert
INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: WINDS AND THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Prepared exclusively for The Tribune
Start Time: Mon, 01/23/2017, 08:00 AM EST
Expire Time: Mon, 01/23/2017, 12:30 PM EST
Locations:
Nassau, Bahamas
Conditions:
Winds
Thunderstorm
Comments:
A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move across the area later this morning to around midday.
Expect torrential downpours and strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph in the strongest of thunderstorms.
