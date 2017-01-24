Edison Cay Says At Plp Convention: I'M Done And Finished With The Fnm

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP Edison Key entered the Progressive Liberal Party's convention hall after 7pm Tuesday to resounding applause, cheers and greetings by members of the governing party at the first night of the PLP's convention.

Mr Key told The Tribune he is “done and finished” with the Free National Movement (FNM) and that party's leader, Dr Hubert Minnis.

When asked if he has rejoined the PLP, Mr Key said: “We’ll see what’s going to happen. I’m definitely not with the FNM or Hubert Minnis, I’m out.”

In December, he accused Dr Minnis and FNM officials of going behind his back and having secret meetings in his constituency about selecting another candidate for the area.

That same month, he was one of seven FNM MPs who wrote a letter of no confidence in Dr Minnis to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, asking her to strip him of his post as Official Opposition leader. Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner was later appointed as Dr Minnis’ replacement.

Mr Key, a former member of the PLP, resigned as a PLP senator in 2005 and later left the party. He joined the FNM shortly afterwards.

