Unions Staging 'Sit In' At Government Departments

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

and RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporters

TRADE Union Congress President Obie Ferguson said on Wednesday that the members of several unions across the country were carrying out a “sit in” at respective government departments in a bid to pressure the government to accede to a lengthy list of demands for workers.

He told The Tribune that this move, the first in a series of industrial action tactics, is expected to continue until Prime Minister Perry Christie agrees to meet with them and an agreement is made on any number of their requests.

Mr Ferguson and several other union heads assembled in Rawson Square and were supported by We March Bahamas organisers.

The unions, Mr Ferguson said, made the decision to take action after meeting for months with Mr Christie, but reaching no resolve.

On Wednesday, Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller slammed the decision by the Trade Union Congress and We March Bahamas, calling the move a unification of two groups that "love to sit on their asses."

Mr Miller in an interview on the sidelines of the Progressive Liberal Party's 52nd National Convention implored the Cabinet not to caution the two groups in their attempt to garner national attention, adding that it was “time for the rubber to hit the road” with respect to the constant claims by the movement that their members intend to "shut the country down."

"They want go sit down, let them sit down. That is their business,” Mr Miller said. “But does that affect any business in this country, probably affect some. But what happens when the go to work tomorrow? Then they get cut.”

For more on this story, see Thursday’s Tribune.