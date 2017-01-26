Man Jailed For Three Years For Housebreaking

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter



A MAN was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court to a number of housebreaking incidents over a period of three months.

Joshua Storr appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of housebreaking.

He was sentenced to three years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence for the offences.

Storr was also arraigned on an additional four counts of housebreaking in Court Three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

He also pleaded guilty to those offences and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. He was also fined $1,000, and in default of payment will serve an additional one year imprisonment.

Curtis Evans was also brought before the court for housebreaking and other offences.

Evans appeared before Chief Magistrate Ferguson in Court One, where he pleaded guilty to one count of housebreaking, two counts of burglary, and four counts of stealing from a dwelling house.

His sentencing was adjourned to sometime later this week.