Plp Leadership Vote: Christie Leading 'Seven To One'

THE Melia Ballroom at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) 52nd National Convention was filled to capacity for a high energy and raucous leadership race between incumbent leader Prime Minister Perry Christie and his challenger, Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears.

Mr Christie’s supporters turned up in droves on Thursday morning wearing T-shirts and holding signs, some chanting “One Leader! One Leader,” often led in chorus by Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation

(BAIC) Board Director Laura Williams. Ms Williams heckled Mr Sears and his team as they stood in the main entrance of the hotel ballroom for most of the morning. Screaming in Mr Sears’ direction as voters navigated the crowded room, she said: “He don’t know nothing about the PLP constitution.”

Mr Sears smiled unflinchingly as he greeted delegates, some of whom seemed reluctant to be seen speaking with him. Other delegates simply nodded in his direction as they passed, or reached out to touch his shoulder without stopping.

He told The Tribune that he was not intimidated by the vocal dissent against his leadership challenge, adding: “I have been through many campaigns and I am not afraid. You don’t think this is calculated?”

Mr Sears continued: “Right now I’m focused on canvassing delegates.”

The Fort Charlotte candidate, and former attorney general, was flanked by his wife and daughter, along with a handful of supporters wearing T-shirts emblazoned with his name and face.

Stalwart Councillor William Smith of Old Bight, Cat Island, said: “I’m doing this with Mr Sears because I think the prime minister done had his time out, he told the young people two terms. You don’t know where we come from. When Milo Butler gone in the bank black people couldn’t get in the bank to be cashier. I been there and I know, you all got to change this. You can’t let no man dictate over and over. You young people what could vote change this. Change it!”

Alfred Frith, a 58-year-old PLP member with ability to vote, said: “Looking at where our country lies today we need a change in leadership. Mr Sears is the only man that I feel have the courage, has the ability has the faith in our constitution the faith in the PLP from Sir Lynden that can take us any further than we are now.

“Where we are now, we’re at a stalemate, junk status, we got that under a Perry Christie government. That’s not PLP we have always strived for excellence in the world. Our gold search now turn to black, everything is in darkness now. This has to change even if it come to a blue sky and sunshine again it has to change. If this government don’t change leadership we’re going to see more response from international community whereas every one of us are going to regret.”

Voting took place from 9am to 3pm on Thursday.

In addition to the leadership position, there are three persons contesting two openings for trustees: Joseph Curry, William Albert Gray, and Ruby Ann Cooper Darling.

Seven persons are also vying for three positions on the National Leadership Council: Darrin Rodgers, Veronica Theresa Burrows, Gwendolyn Patram, Holly Pearce Barrett, Anita Harris, Kevin Collie, and Aarone Sargent.

