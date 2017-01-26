Sears: I Will Win Leadership Race

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Attorney General Alfred Sears, QC, yesterday said he expected to win the Progressive Liberal Party’s leadership contest but would ultimately bow to the democratic will of the party, adding that he trusted delegates despite entering an imperfect process.

While many feel that all bets are off concerning his chances at beating Prime Minister Perry Christie, PLP delegates and supporters yesterday heralded the Fort Charlotte candidate’s platform and challenge.

Following his nomination for the leadership post on Wednesday, Mr Sears told reporters that he felt privileged to stand as an official candidate for the leadership position, and reaffirmed his commitment to transformative servant leadership based on the core values of the party.

“I trust the delegates of the Progressive Liberal Party to make a decision in the full glare of the Bahamian public that is in the best interest of this organisation, and in the best interest of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Mr Sears said.

“Whatever the outcome, I will bow to the democratic will of this organisation and I do expect to win.

He said: “I entered this contest knowing that I was entering an imperfect process but I entered it because as leader of this organisation I will ensure that transparency and fairness are consistent with democratic processes the world over.”

Mr Sears spoke to the press following the nomination process at the party’s 52nd National Convention.

Mr Christie, the incumbent leader, declined requests for an interview at that time. However he did tell reporters, “We’ll have to see what happens.”

While delegates canvassed by The Tribune

yesterday indicated their firm belief that Mr Christie will lead the party into the next general election, they also expressed support for reforms outlined in Mr Sear’s 26-page manifesto and its adoption by the party.

Mr Sears’ missive contained his vision and policies for sustainable national development through, among others initiatives, empowering local government and implementing anti-corruption policies.

Trustee Valentine Grimes, who has responsibility for internal elections, said: “Believe it or not, by having the contest for leader that has done a tremendous service because it has allowed us to energise a lot of people that would not have hitherto been energised if we had not had a leadership race.

“So notwithstanding the fact that it is expensive, notwithstanding the fact that it’s one of the things that we do democratically, believe it or not in my humble opinion it puts us in a better position to win the next general election.”

Among delegates expressing their support, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis, and Cabinet ministers Obie Wilchcombe and Allyson Maynard-Gibson all made their case for Mr Christie to remain at the helm to continue the progress made this term.

“Unquestionably,” Mrs Maynard-Gibson said. “You can see the mood of the convention and note how many young people are here. The prime minister, the leader of our party will be returned as leader, in a very significant way, there is no doubt about that in my mind, none whatsoever.

“If you speak to young delegates you will see that they recognise the PLP is the party of change and they also recognise that in a changing world, a world that is filled with turmoil, leadership also requires a safe pair of hands and it is only Perry Christie that is proven leadership. We cannot take the chance in our country of going back to the debacle that we met in place in 2012.”

“We’re going great,” said Curtis Brennen, a 69-year-old stalwart councillor from Porgy Bay.

“What I see here, I feel excited and I think more people have joined too from the last one I been to. Perry (Christie), ain’t nobody could beat him. He got to step down for that.”

Executive positions of deputy leader, national chairman, and deputy chairman were uncontested and Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis, Bradley Roberts, and Senator Alex Storr were returned to their respective posts.

Paul Bevans was also uncontested for treasurer and installed yesterday.

There are three persons contesting two openings for trustees: Joseph Curry, William Albert Gray, and Ruby Ann Cooper Darling.

Seven persons are vying for three positions on the National Leadership Council: Darrin Rodgers, Veronica Theresa Burrows, Gwendolyn Patram, Holly Pearce Barrett, Anita Harris, Kevin Collie, and Aarone Sargent.

According to the party’s constitution, there are 12 vice chairperson positions with seven candidates to be nominated by the national chairman and five candidates elected at convention.

Given that 12 persons offered themselves up for nomination at convention, Mr Grimes explained that those persons were installed after consultation with Mr Roberts. The motion was seconded and carried unanimously, he said.

The vice chairpersons installed yesterday are: Obie Roberts, Pia Glover Rolle, Quinton Lightbourne, Ramadan McKenzie, Patricia Deveaux, Shelly Sweeting, Kayla Mortimer, Diane Coakley, Sharine Poitier, Keenan Johnson, Anton Braynen, and Danielle Gibson.

The group of “very young and very energetic” vice chairpersons will be assigned various responsibilities by Mr Roberts, according to Mr Grimes, who underscored the collective experience of those persons despite their youth.

“They are young but they have all worked for the party a long time,” Mr Grimes said, “and that’s very helpful.”

“If we come out of this convention unified, and I see no reason why it will not happen, not withstanding the race for leadership because I think at the heart of it, everybody is a PLP.”

Mr Sears’ initiatives target reforms for economic expansion and diversification; technology and innovation; public transportation; social; energy and environmental; culture industries and cultural development; youth development; Grand Bahama and Family Island development; local government and community empowerment; and to restore, rebrand, and rebuild the PLP. Many of those themes, particularly Family Island development, were also echoed in the campaigns of persons vying for other executive positions yesterday.

Newly-installed Vice-chairman Keenan Johnson, former national chairman of the Progressive Young Liberals, campaigned on three main tenets of branch sustainability, youth empowerment and Family Island inclusion.

“Whether people decide to vote for Alfred Sears or not,” Mr Johnson said, “People will admit that the plan isn’t just resonating with the party, it’s resonating with the country. Decentralisation is a key part of it. Being able to empower our local government, especially on the Family Islands so that they can have the ability to create their own economy. Knowing that the model that works in Nassau can’t necessarily work in Eleuthera or Exuma, and that no one would know that and appreciate that better than they (Family Islanders) would.”

Mr Johnson said: “I think that no matter what the outcome is, people know that that plan is something that is solid for the country. One thing about us is that we keep our affairs internally but when we have our fights, we’re able to come out unified. I believe that no matter the outcome of the leadership election, even if Alfred Sears is unsuccessful that that will be incorporated into our plan moving into the next election.”

Another vice-chairman, 38-year-old Danielle Gibson of Eleuthera, said: “I think that he has a very good platform, and I think that Mr Sears running again for Fort Charlotte and offering himself for public life again is important. He is a great PLP and it just goes to show that the leadership throughout this party is great. We have leaders rising up everyday, Sears and his platform is just another example of great leadership.

Ms Gibson added: “I think that no one is going to discredit or discount Mr Sears. He has already contributed greatly to this great Bahamas and I think that in the position as member for Fort Charlotte he will continue to do that. I’m sure that this party will be united in this convention, out of this convention, and that Mr Sears will definitely work with this organization. There is no other way.”