Where Are All These New Jobs?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

CAN the Rt Hon Prime Minister show precisely where his claim of creating 22,000 new jobs were created?

We all remember Minister Davis’s promise that within the first year of May, 2012 they would create 10,000 new jobs..... they missed that target by miles. How many jobs were created in Government Service?

Project the public should be told where these 22,000 new jobs were created. We are exceptionally pleased if this is accurate but I am certainly suspect of the number.

T BURROWS

Nassau,

January 23, 2017.