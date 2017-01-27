Christie Leads Plp At Election

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

THOUSANDS of Progressive Liberal Party supporters last night erupted into thunderous cheers and danced in celebration of the re-election of incumbent party leader Prime Minister Perry Christie in a landslide victory over former Attorney General Alfred Sears, QC, in a leadership race that seemed to be over before it began.

Stalwart councillors voted overwhelmingly in favour of Mr Christie, who received 1,264 votes to a meagre 169 ballots cast in support of challenger Mr Sears.

Supporters stood on chairs and sang to R Kelly’s “Storm is Over” and “Sound of a Victory” as Mr Christie made his way into the convention hall, with a massive entourage, including Baha Mar executive Robert “Sandy” Sands.

His journey from the entrance to the front of the room was laboured, as PLPs, some of whom shouted “One leader” crowded the pathway to greet their newly re-elected leader.

When he finally made it to the stage, Mr Christie thanked delegates for their vote of confidence in him. Mr Christie said the country is in need of leadership, urging Bahamians to hold leaders accountable to a plan for a future that they can trust.

And in a move to show that he had shored up support from former members of the Free National Movement (FNM), as Mr Christie wrapped up his victory speech former FNM Cabinet ministers Algernon Allen and Byron Woodside as well as former party members Ivoine Ingraham, Lester Turnquest and Anthony Miller took to the stage to pledge their support for the prime minister, at one point describing him as “the greatest leader” that this country has ever seen.

“I’m a very happy man this evening,” an energetic prime minister said, “there are some things you see in life that you can always count on to lift your heart up - the praises of family gathered around you, the excited faces of youngsters playing outsider and the joyful hopeful faces of a room filled with PLPs.

“I need not tell you how my heart is so full as I stand before you this evening. I feel your love and I hope you feel mine too. I feel so humbled by the overwhelming vote of confidence that you have given me.

“I thank you for returning me as your leader. Thank you fellow delegates for believing in me and trusting in a better future for our country. It is for me to promise you that I will not let you down. I promise that each and every day that lies before me as your leader, I should do all in my power to prove myself worthy of the support you have so generously given me today.”

He also said: “I would respectfully submit to you, fellow delegates and the people of our nation wherever they may be, we need leadership; leadership that is clear-sighted, experienced, tried and tested, leadership that will unite rather than divide us.

“And yes, you are right to demand from those who seek to lead you that they always have your interests at heart, that they are forever looking forward for the good of the country, and not over their shoulder to save their own skin; and that they have the ability to lead and the vision to know where they are leading us to.



“Demand of your leaders a Vision that you can believe in, a plan that you can trust, and the Experience to know that they will deliver on their promises.

“And so, my fellow Bahamians, I invite you to join with me and our team as we prepare to march to a new frontier of change for our country. Let us be united and unafraid.

“Let us march together, hand in hand, united in our vision, in our common purpose, in our collective resolve to make our beloved Commonwealth of the Bahamas a safe and happy home for ourselves and for our children; a land of plenty in which each of us can achieve his or her full potential; a land we are all proud of.”

He called on PLPs to remember the beginnings of the party, pointing to the creation of the National Insurance Board (NIB), Bahamasair, the Central Bank of the Bahamas and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force among other institutions.

The final night of the PLP’s 52nd convention featured a party atmosphere with performances by the legendary Ronnie Butler, the singing prophet Lawrence Rolle, the Spank Band featuring singers Veronica Bishop and Lady E.

Investments

As he touted his party’s accomplishments, Mr Christie highlighted the level of investments in the country including the remobilsation of Baha Mar, telling supporters not to be fooled by critics who insist the government is not fulfilling the promises it made to Bahamians.

Mr Christie said another conclusion is undeniable – investor confidence in the Bahamas is riding “very high”.

“But let’s look a little more closely of what we’ve done. Look at Baha Mar! The FNM don’t like us to talk about Baha Mar because we saved it, like a Phoenix from the ashes, we saved it. And now it’s poised to become one of the greatest economic success stories in Bahamian history. You just wait and see.

“We negotiated skilfully and wisely, persuading the lenders to Baha Mar, who were under no legal obligation to do so, to inject $100m million directly into the Bahamian economy; $100m of hard currency to pay the Bahamian contractors and suppliers who had been left holding the bag, unpaid by the former owners.

“$100m dollars of private capital is a lot of money to inject all at once into a small economy such as ours. It goes a long way. It helps a lot of people. It makes a big and positive difference. That has certainly been the case with the $100 million paid to Bahamian contractors and suppliers.”

He also said: “But don’t be fooled. It’s not just Baha Mar that is making our economic future look so bright now.

“Over on Paradise Island, the Atlantis Resort, with 7,763 employees already, is carrying out tens of millions of dollars in upgrades and renovations. This further investment is going to reap handsome dividends for the Bahamian economy and will complement the wonderful things that are happening at Baha Mar.

“But it’s not just Nassau and Paradise Island that account for all the good economic news. Over in East Grand Bahama, which has been suffering for so long, Carnival Cruise Lines will soon be constructing a brand new cruise port. This is going to have a major positive impact, boosting employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Grand Bahamians considerably.

“Meanwhile, more than $350m has been committed by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCA), Disney and Mediterranean Cruise Lines (MSC) for refurbishment and creation of cruise ports in The Bahamas.”

Veering away from his prepared speech, Mr Christie used the platform to also speak of instances in which his family was targeted.

“Young people call my wife a whore, they call my daughter a whore, they target my son Adam,” Mr Christie said.

“We should not take any delight in talking down the integrity of people. We should be teaching our young people that we should not do these things. We have to be sensitive to the feelings of people,” Mr Christie said.

The party convened its convention from January 24 to 26 after several delays and amid rumblings in the party for the event to be held. The last PLP convention was in 2009.

Many criticised the party’s executives for their decision to hold the convention in an election year.