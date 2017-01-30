Two In Hospital After Weekend Shooting Incidents

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance in solving two separate shooting incidents over the weekend that left two men in hospital, in addition to two separate armed robberies, including one at a church.

In the latest incident, which occurred Saturday at 10.30am, a man was standing on Grant Street off Bernard Road when the occupants of a red Kia vehicle approached him and opened fire before speeding off, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition. The vehicle used in the incident was later found abandoned in the Fox Hill area, police said. It was reported stolen at gunpoint an half hour earlier in the Yamacraw Beach area.

Police reports indicated that a woman was sitting in her car at Yamacraw Beach when two men armed with handguns approached and later robbed her of her vehicle.

In the second shooting incident, police said a man was standing in front of a home on Deveaux Street off East Street shortly after 10am Saturday, when an assailant armed with a handgun approached him and open fire before fleeing on foot.

The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery that happened shortly before 8pm Friday.

Police said eight parishioners were attending a practice session at a church located at Ernest and York Streets, when a man armed with a handgun entered the church and robbed them of cash and two cell phones before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.