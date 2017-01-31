Buzzing At Winning Spelling Bee Contest

KHYLA Jones, a sixth grade student at St Cecilia’s School, emerged as the winner of the 50th Archdiocesan Spelling Competition. The competition lasted 50 rounds.

In the end, after a 30-round face off with her fellow schoolmate Craig Simmons, Khyla won the spelling bee with the word “durability”. The competition is the oldest formal spelling bee in the Bahamas.

The event was held last Thursday at Seton Hall at Xavier’s Lower School.