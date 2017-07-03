Updated: Man On Bail For Murder Shot Dead

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old man on bail for murder, who was being electronically monitored, was shot multiple times and killed late Friday night.

The killing took place shortly after 10pm off Nassau Street and brought the country’s murder count to 70 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police received information that shots were heard near Meadow Street.

“On arrival, they found the lifeless body of a male that appeared to be in his mid-20s with apparent gunshot wounds to the body,” ACP Fernander said.

“He was lying in the road just behind me and Emergency Services personnel came and confirmed he was dead. We do not have a motive for the murder at this time and no suspects in custody, but this is a busy intersection and we are appealing to members of the public who have heard or seen anything to come forward. What we do know thus far about the victim is that he is being monitored and is presently on bail for a serious matter.”

Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Valentino Ferguson.

Last Thursday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said the government is not “totally satisfied” with the crime situation.

He insisted that Bahamians should have already started to see some elements of the Minnis administration’s crime plan manifested in various communities.

Mr Dames said increased visibility and a more strategic approach to inner-city crime hotspots are a part of the government’s short-term approach.

Of the killings that have happened this year, 17 of these have occurred since May 10, under the Free National Movement government’s watch.

Last Monday, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said the country was “recycling” prolific offenders due to less than firm punishments.

Commissioner Greenslade argued that no amount of arrests and aggressive police tactics could limit crime if “the people who are coming into the system, that is the bad people who are committing crimes, very serious crimes in this country, are not dealt with in a very firm way.”

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.