Updated: Man On Bail For Murder Shot Dead

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
A 33-year-old man on bail for murder, who was being electronically monitored, was shot multiple times and killed late Friday night.
The killing took place shortly after 10pm off Nassau Street and brought the country’s murder count to 70 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police received information that shots were heard near Meadow Street.
“On arrival, they found the lifeless body of a male that appeared to be in his mid-20s with apparent gunshot wounds to the body,” ACP Fernander said.
“He was lying in the road just behind me and Emergency Services personnel came and confirmed he was dead. We do not have a motive for the murder at this time and no suspects in custody, but this is a busy intersection and we are appealing to members of the public who have heard or seen anything to come forward. What we do know thus far about the victim is that he is being monitored and is presently on bail for a serious matter.”
Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Valentino Ferguson.
Last Thursday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said the government is not “totally satisfied” with the crime situation.
He insisted that Bahamians should have already started to see some elements of the Minnis administration’s crime plan manifested in various communities.
Mr Dames said increased visibility and a more strategic approach to inner-city crime hotspots are a part of the government’s short-term approach.
Of the killings that have happened this year, 17 of these have occurred since May 10, under the Free National Movement government’s watch.
Last Monday, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said the country was “recycling” prolific offenders due to less than firm punishments.
Commissioner Greenslade argued that no amount of arrests and aggressive police tactics could limit crime if “the people who are coming into the system, that is the bad people who are committing crimes, very serious crimes in this country, are not dealt with in a very firm way.”
Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
Investigations continue.
Comments
DDK 2 days, 3 hours ago
"Police confirmed that the victim was being electronically monitored and was on bail for murder."
WHY was he on BAIL for MURDER and WHO was monitoring his whereabouts?????? SSDD
sheeprunner12 2 days, 2 hours ago
The Bahamian judicial system has learned how to get rid of the bad boys ....... put them on bail with an ankle bracelet .......... and let the Grim Reaper do the rest
John 2 days, 1 hour ago
If this type of vigilante justice was working the murder rate would be decreasing and not increasing. Furthermore it only puts more fear in the community when citizens see that anyone can be gunned down anywhere at anytime and no one is ever charged with the murder. Families have to live without closure and in the fact of all the gossip and rumors put out on the streets. And rather than 'getting rid of the bad boys', it causes more good guys to turn bad. They feel there is a need to protect themselves and then there is the desire to revenge the killings of their homies. Most likely they go after the wrong set of people and, as far as anyone knows, the killers who were usually masked can show up to work next day looking respectable or on the next flight off the island or outta the country.
EasternGate 18 hours, 24 minutes ago
Agreed
SP 1 day, 3 hours ago
This is GREAT news! Now if only someone would take out all the remaining animals out on bail for murder the country would be a much safer place!!
ThisIsOurs 1 day ago
"In the second incident, around 11.30pm, a man and a female friend were sitting in his dark coloured Honda vehicle on Yamacraw Beach,"
Anything can happen anywhere as evidenced by the two other incidents, but I honestly didn't know people were still hanging out on the beach this late at night. Can't be that many people out there, and as a guy why would you take a woman there in these times... I mean I know why, but take better care of people children...it's good that neither was seriously harmed though.
MonkeeDoo 19 hours, 13 minutes ago
The bailing judge should be charged as an accomplice to the murder.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID