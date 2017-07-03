Police Hunting For Armed Robbers

POLICE are asking the public to come forth with any information they may have in solving three separate armed robberies that occurred on Friday and Saturday.

In the first incident, around 4pm Friday, a woman was sitting in her black 2007 Toyota Passo — vehicle licence plate number AD7279 — on Dennis Court off Sea Breeze Lane, when three men approached armed with handguns and robbed her of her cellphone and purse. The assailants then sped off in the woman’s vehicle.

In the second incident, around 11.30pm, a man along with a woman friend were sitting in his dark coloured Honda vehicle on Yamacraw Beach, when two men armed with handguns approached in a Silver Honda Accord and robbed him of his vehicle before speeding off.

Then shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, police said a woman had just pulled up at her home located on Beatrice Avenue in her 2007 Honda Edix vehicle, when two men armed with handguns approached and robbed her of her car before speeding off. Police later located the vehicle abandoned in Pinewood Gardens. Investigations into these incidents continue.