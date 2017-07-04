25,000 Now Signed Up To Nhi Scheme

THE enrolment phase of NHI Bahamas has seen nearly 25,000 Bahamians and legal residents enrol to date.

While enrolment numbers have stabilised, enrolment remains open for persons who wish to select their doctor so they can receive primary care services at no cost at point of care. For the fastest and most convenient option, eligible persons are encouraged to enrol online at www.nhibahamas.gov.bs.

After assessing demand at enrolment centres, it was determined that the enrolment site of Enoch Beckford Memorial Auditorium on Carmichael Road will close permanently as of yesterday. However, in person enrolment will continue to be a quick and seamless process as the enrolment location at Cotton Tree in Fox Hill remains open and the NHI Bahamas building on East St and Purpose Way will be operating as an enrolment site as of yesterday. Customer service representatives will be on-site at both sites to enrol eligible Bahamians in NHI Bahamas.

This decision was made as NHI Bahamas continues to identify cost savings and greater efficiency in an effort to streamline the organisation's operations and budget.

As of yesterday, Bahamians and legal residents who wish to enrol in person may do so at the following locations in New Providence:

NHI Bahamas, East Street & Purpose Way - 9am-5pm (Monday-Friday)

Cotton Tree Plaza, Bernard Road, Fox Hill - 9am-5pm (Monday-Friday)

Residents in the Family Islands can continue to enrol online or in person at their local NIB office.

Registration for the NIB smart card will continue at NIB Headquarters and at the Carmichael Road office in New Providence, as well as NIB offices throughout the Family Islands during normal business hours.

Persons are encouraged to visit www.nhibahamas.gov.bs to ensure they are familiar with the enrolment process.