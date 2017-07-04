69 Migrants Stopped In Haitian Sloop

MORE than 60 undocumented Haitian nationals were apprehended in the central Bahamas early Monday morning by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
A Haitian sloop was intercepted on the Great Bahama Bank west of the Exuma chain by Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship Lignum Vitae under the command of Senior Lieutenant Bertram Bowleg around 2am on Monday morning. The vessel was subsequently boarded and searched resulting in 69 migrants (58 males, ten females and a child) being apprehended.
The wooden vessel was initially sighted by a RBDF surveillance aircraft piloted by Chief Petty Officer Gregory Storr earlier that day when HMBS Lignum Vitae, which was on routine patrol at the time, was directed to intercept.
The migrants were taken to New Providence and turned over to immigration officials for further processing.
Comments
Economist 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
How were they able to get so far north in Bahamian waters? Why were they not intercepted earlier or, better still, turned back to Haiti?
TheMadHatter 6 hours ago
Economist, it doesnt matter how far north they get. If they run out of fuel in Inagua we provide them free transportation to Nassau (like the article says in this case) and their photos are taken on ship and their new Bahamian passports are waiting for them at the Coral Harbour base when they arrive.
You and i have to wait 8 weeks for ours.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Still find it hard to accept that these Haitian sloops (sail boats) can by-pass the RBDF base and the OpBAT and US Coast Guard in Inagua ............... What are they doing wrong????????
