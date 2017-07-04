New Warning Over Bad Bank Debts

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE chairman of Bahamas Resolve, James Smith, said that the government may have to pay interest costs for bad debts at the Bank of The Bahamas.

In 2014, millions of Bank of The Bahamas’ toxic loans were taken off the bank’s balance sheet and transferred to Resolve, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) created to recover the loans.

This was done to allow the Bank of the Bahamas to become compliant with the Central Bank of the Bahamas’ capital and liquidity requirements.

The loan transfer was backed by a promissory note from the government worth $100 million.

The bad debts swapped for government bonds worth $100 million had a book value of $45 million.

Through its own valuation efforts, however, Bahamas Resolve and its manager Deloitte & Touche discovered that the collateral for the loans under its portfolio was actually worth about $22.5 million.

Resolve pays interest rates to BOB from the money it recovers through its loan recovery operations.

But Mr Smith, who resigned as chairman of Resolve on May 11, said the government may have to pay interest rates directly from the treasury in the future.

“In the beginning, we used proceeds of a sale to fund the interest,” Mr Smith said. “But going forward we said to government officials that you’re going to have to make this a line item in the budget.”

“The yearly interest to the bank is about two to three million. At first, proceeds came in from a Paradise Island property we sold; that was enough for a while. We sold a second property and that helped for a while as well. But the treasury may have to kick in afterward.”

He added: “Even if we were to sell every property, it wouldn’t be enough to settle the debt and at some point you have to get money from somewhere to pay it. You might not have to if the bank gets a turnaround and in terms of the timing of this, the bank can always decide to say ‘you don’t have to pay me this year.’ But Resolve wouldn’t know this because it isn’t talking to the bank and is instead just looking at its commitments for this year.”

Efforts to obtain money to fund its operations and pay its expenses, which include fees to its manager and to its law firm Higgs & Johnson, remain underway but Mr Smith could not say if another sale of one of its distressed properties is guaranteed in the near future to help defray its expenses.

“There are different things in the pipeline that might pull through,” he said.

As for his resignation as chairman of Bahamas Resolve, Mr Smith said: “My advisor contract with the Ministry of Finance ended on the 11th (of May). We had completed a report showing properties received, valuations done on them and what was to come.”

In at least two cases, Resolve was unable to conduct valuation on all the properties in its portfolio because of uncooperative debtors.

“We put those to the back of the pile because you don’t want to start off with that kind of confrontation where you get the police force involved. We went for the low hanging fruits instead.”

The low hanging fruits include about three properties, Mr Smith said. They were high-end properties in gated communities or near the sea where debtors had no disputes with BOB.