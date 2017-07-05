Hair Today, Gone To Court Tomorrow

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $1,500 in Magistrate’s Court yesterday for being in possession of more than $6,000 worth of hair extensions and beauty products reportedly stolen from the original owner.

Deon Bowleg, 40, of Rosedale Street appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney facing a charge of receiving brought contrary to Section 358 of the Penal Code.

He is accused of dishonestly receiving the following items on June 29: dozens of packages of hair weaves, several wigs, other hair pieces, several bottles of nail polish, four packs of African black soap, makeup and watches.

The items are collectively valued $6,355.11.

It was alleged that he dishonestly received the items knowing they had been stolen or were appropriated by the commission of an offence.

Bowleg pleaded guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday and alleged to Magistrate McKinney that some men had placed the items in his car.

He was fined $1,500 for the crime and told that he would serve six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.