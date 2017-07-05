Jury Selected For Armed Robbery Trial

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court jury was empanelled yesterday for the trial of two men accused of being the suspects behind a gunpoint robbery that occurred three years ago.

Lordson Allonce, 42, and Everton Wright, 32, appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs on an armed robbery charge.

Though the nine-member panel for their case was selected yesterday, the start of evidence was adjourned to Thursday, July 6.

It is alleged that the pair, being concerned together on June 3, 2014, and armed with a firearm, robbed Gia Hart of a Gucci bag, a Samsung S4 cellular phone and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

A third accused, Raquel Williamson, 30, is accused of receiving a pair of sunglasses and a case believed to have been obtained during the incident in question.

Wright is also separately charged with dishonestly receiving a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and the Samsung cellular phone while Allonce is separately charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

All three denied their respective charges at their formal arraignment in 2014 and again yesterday.

They have retained attorneys Philip Lundy, Allen Emmanuel and Sonia Timothy to represent them while Darnell Dorsett is prosecuting the case for the Crown.