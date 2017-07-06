Date Fixed For Sexual Assault Case

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of raping a girl 40 years his junior will stand trial in Supreme Court next year.

Reginald Sweeting, 57, appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs on Wednesday morning for a fixture hearing concerning the unlawful sexual intercourse charge he faces for the alleged January 21, 2010, incident.

The complainant was ten at the time.

Sweeting's trial did not start last month as scheduled. A new date was fixed for March 27, 2018 and a status hearing for the case was fixed for February 6, 2018.

Sweeting has denied the charge and has retained attorney David Cash to represent him.

Abagail Farrington appeared for the Crown in yesterday's fixture hearing.