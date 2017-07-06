No Zika Cases So Far This Year

By DANIELLE BARNES

THERE have been no documented cases of the Zika virus in the Bahamas since November 2016, the Ministry of Heath announced yesterday in a press release.

All tests for the Zika virus this year have been negative.

The Ministry of Heath recorded 25 cases of Zika in 2016; 23 in New Providence, one in Bimini and one in Eleuthera.

All persons in those cases sought medical attention and patients were treated for associated symptoms.

The Ministry of Health previously said those persons who contracted the virus last year got it through a mix of travel and local transmission.

As the rainy season approaches, the ministry advised the public to be vigilant and take action to prevent mosquito borne diseases such as Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya which are all transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The public is reminded to play a role in preventing the transmission of Zika by eliminating all breeding sites in residential areas and other working or common areas.

Health officials suggest emptying all standing water containers at least once per week, turning over or covering containers that store water, installing or repairing window or door screens, killing mosquitoes inside the home, wearing long-sleeved light coloured clothing and using mosquito repellents.

The public is reminded that many people infected with the Zika virus have no occurring symptoms, or will only have mild symptoms. The most common symptoms are fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes. Muscle pain and headaches may also occur.

Everyone is prone to contracting the Zika virus and encouraged to take the necessary measures to prevent mosquito bites.

The Ministry of Health warned women of child bearing age to take extra precautions to prevent infection due to possible transmission of the virus to their unborn babies which has been linked to birth defects.

There is also evidence that Zika can be transmitted sexually. Condom use during the entire pregnancy is recommended.

For further information, contact the Surveillance Unit at Department of Public Health at 502-4737, 397-1021, 502-4790, 376-3809 or 376-3970.