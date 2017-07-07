‘Cocky And Arrogant Plp’ Must Seek Forgiveness

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party lost the general election because its members of Parliament became “cocky, arrogant and dismissive,” according to former PLP Cabinet minister George Smith, who said he believes the former government can bounce back from the crushing defeat.

Mr Smith said he believes the PLP should seek forgiveness from the Bahamian people, rather than continue to make excuses and blame others for the party’s loss at the polls.

Appearing as a guest on “The Real Deal” with host Ortland Bodie, Mr Smith also said Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper should be celebrated for his “frank comments” on the current state of the PLP, rather than being criticised by members of his own party.

In fact, Mr Smith, who is a member of the PLP’s General Council, said he supports Mr Cooper and Cat Island MP Phillip “Brave” Davis forming the PLP’s new leadership team.

Mr Davis, the PLP’s former deputy leader, was promoted to interim leader after former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned from the party’s top post in May.

When the party holds its next convention, expected later this year, all leadership positions will be vacant and up for a challenge.

Last month, Mr Cooper, in a speech before the PLP’s National Progressive Institute, said the party lost the recent election because it ignored scandals and condoned behaviour it should not have.

He also said the party lost touch with the people it sought to help. Although he said the PLP made contributions that the country will come to appreciate in the future, his sharp critiques diverged from public statements of other PLP officials.

“We (the PLP) lost connection with the people and the members of the government seemed to become more aloof and dismissive,” Mr Smith said Thursday.

“So the Bahamian people started to show signs of their anxiety and their lack of faith in the party and so the support began to dwindle.

“...Too many of the politicians on my side became cocky and arrogant and dismissive and when the people sent signs that they weren’t happy, the politicians did not pay attention. Then came the revelations and the gestures which made it worse.”

On Tuesday, South Andros MP Picewell Forbes said there was no need for the PLP to apologise for the mistakes the party made while in office. He also chastised Mr Cooper for his earlier criticisms of the PLP.

Yesterday, Mr Smith called Mr Forbes’ comments unfortunate and said: “When you offend people like the PLP did, or like the people believe the PLP did, you must seek forgiveness.”

He added: “It is nonsense what Mr Forbes said. All Chester Cooper did was repeat the statements that he heard from the voters in Exuma, I know because I was there.

“I was there when people said they would ordinarily vote PLP but they couldn’t this time because they had to register their displeasure with certain aspects of the conduct of the government.

“If Mr Forbes believes that as a Christian you should have a contrite heart, well that means that you must be a forgiving person and it means when you offed people you should seek forgiveness. If the Bahamian people told you, this is your judgment, then you should apologise. The Bahamian people sent the party a clear message and there is a growing position in the party of people who appreciate that message.”

The Free National Movement won 35 out of 39 seats in the House of Assembly on May 10, wiping out the incumbent Christie administration. On top of that devastating loss, the PLP only captured one seat in New Providence and Mr Christie lost his seat in Centreville, an area he had represented for 40 years.