Dna Leader Calls For Action Over Impropriety Allegations

DEMOCRATIC National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney has criticised the Minnis administration for failing to take action against former government officials over allegations of impropriety, calling on the Government to "sue" members of the former Christie administration if criminal charges cannot be filed against them.

Mr McCartney said "some legal position" has to be taken against members of the former Christie administration, as he charged that "there ought to be consequences" for persons whom he said "were negligent in the way they governed this country and dealt with the Bahamian people's money."

The former Bamboo Town MP said even if the Minnis administration is unsuccessful in bringing charges against former government officials, be they criminal or civil, it will still "bring to the Bahamian people's attention and those culpable for it, and ensure that they stay out of politics."

Mr McCartney also said he is "concerned" that the Minnis administration has "backtracked" on some of the "big promises" it made on the campaign trail, especially those relating to the controversial Baha Mar documents, as well as the introduction of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Mr McCartney also regretted that the Minnis administration's Budget presentation, charging that it "has failed to show how this economy will be stimulated" and grown. He asserted that such should not be the case, as the governing party had "five years in opposition to prepare, and you've been in government before."

Mr McCartney's comments, particularly those calling for the criminal prosecution of certain members of the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) regime, were in response to comments made by the Minnis administration on its position towards alleged impropriety on the part of the former administration.

In June, Attorney General Carl Bethel said his office had not received any files in relation to complaints of misconduct of former government officials. Mr Bethel's statements came days after Works Minister Desmond Bannister told Parliament that some members of the Christie administration are "guilty" of misfeasance, and that Mr Bethel will have to determine if they should be held liable for the "millions" in taxpayer dollars that were awarded in questionable contracts.

At the time, Mr Bethel said whatever information that is sent to the Office of the Attorney General in the future will be dealt with under due process. However, he said the many allegations against the former administration that have emerged from the House of Assembly warranting criminal prosecution have other avenues of redress.

On whether recent allegations against the former government may be criminal, Mr Bethel said: "I'm not sure that the prime minister would have gone that far as to indicate possible prosecutions and I wouldn't either. I would say that the law is sufficiently mature, common law, that certain acts could either be dealt with civility, in civil law, or in some other way.

"But I do not believe that anything that's been said by anyone in Parliament has gone to the extent of raising any criminal concerns."

Responding to the government's position on allegations of corruption and otherwise against the former administration, Mr McCartney said the Minnis administration should take legal action against the alleged "bad deals, the corrupt practices, the self enrichment" engaged in by members of the Christie administration.

"We have the government saying now there's no criminal activity, or there's no criminal element in what has happened," Mr McCartney said. "Well, look, you got to find some legal position to deal with those persons who did this to our country and to the Bahamian people.

"Sue them if you can't find a criminal charge. Sue them. They were negligent in the way they governed this country and dealt with the Bahamian people's money. And even if you're not successful, either through criminal matters or civil matters, it will bring to the attention what was going on, the facts of what was going on.

"The awarding of contracts, missing monies. It will bring to the Bahamian people's attention and those culpable for it and ensure that they stay out of politics. No more coming back to the House of Assembly."

He added: "There ought to be consequences for the corrupt practices, self enrichment, side deals and for the wastage of the people's money. In addition this new government ought to move quickly to introduce anti-corruption legislation and to put in place the (FOIA). There's no reason whatsoever why the (FOIA) should not be in place today."

Turning his attention to the Baha Mar documents, Mr McCartney said the government's current stance on the controversial documents warrants criticism, given that it had maintained an entirely different stance on the issue in the lead up to the May 10 election.

In June, Mr Bethel said the documents contain nothing "unusual" that would prompt the government to renegotiate its terms, despite the FNM's suggestions on the campaign trail that the now unsealed Baha Mar documents may have been troubling. Mr Bethel also said the agreement doesn't infringe on Atlantis' most favoured nation status.

Dr Minnis had previously said in Parliament that the heads of terms relating to Baha Mar's sale was approved for release by the Supreme Court, before he tabled the agreement, which he said fulfilled a campaign promise by the governing FNM.

However, Dr Minnis added that other "sensitive" documents relating to the sale remain under a court seal.

Still, Mr McCartney insisted that the government has "backtracked" on its campaign promise regarding the documents.

"I still want the deal unsealed," Mr McCartney said. "We don't know what the deal is. The attorney general, I'm told, said he looked at it and he said 'okay, it's okay, there's nothing wrong'. But yet during the campaign trail they said it was one of the worst deals for the Bahamian people. So now you're going to say there's nothing wrong?

"At least tell us what the deal is all about. But we shouldn't be surprised you know? (Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis) did the same thing when he was in Opposition regarding the (letter of intent). There was a big uproar as to what's going on with the letter of intent with (Agriculture Minister Renward Wells). And when Renward Wells went over to the FNM and (Dr Minnis) said he looked at the LOI and he said 'it's okay, I'm satisfied, but you don't need to know what it is', that has been done before.

"Now with Baha Mar, this government is saying 'it's okay, we're satisfied', but they're still not telling us. Where's the transparency in that? The people, the Bahamian people ought to know."

Mr McCartney also hit out at the government's initiatives, or lack thereof, to turn the country's economy around, charging that as "they have members in the Cabinet who were in the papers speaking about doing business in this country and it being too high," he would "imagine by now we would have put things in place so that we can do business in this country, we can keep our doors open, we can employ more people, we can build the private sector."

"There has been no indication of new investors coming in and there's been no comment, no discussion as to diversifying the economy through new industries," he said. "Now don't tell me it's only been two months. You've had five years in Opposition to prepare, and you've been in government before. The people need help now, the economy needs help now.

"I have no doubt that we will see better days in this country, but those days must start to come soon. Because the Bahamian people, we have suffered long enough. So I encourage this administration, get to work in getting this economy and turning this economy around, because if it doesn't happen in short order we're going to be in for a rude awakening in this country."