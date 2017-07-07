The Island Game Pays Power Bill For Home For The Aged

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE operator of the Good Samaritan Home for the Aged yesterday praised a local gaming company for effectively erasing its $7,000 debt with Bahamas Power and Light, saying the possibility of having the home's power disconnected almost gave him a heart attack.

Dr Kendal Capron, in an interview with The Tribune, said "words cannot explain" how "relieved" he is over The Island Game's (TIG) donation of $7,682.93 to the Yellow Elder Gardens facility, as he thanked the local gaming company for "coming up to the plate and taking our burden away from us".

Dr Capron also said the home's 40 residents are now at ease because of the donation, adding that they are all "relieved that they wouldn't have to be in darkness".

The donation from the gaming company came the same day Dr Capron said he and the home's 40 residents were "stuck in the wilderness" on not knowing whether or not the home would be disconnected if it failed to pay an outstanding bill of $7,000 to BPL by today.

When he spoke with The Tribune, he said the home had only managed to secure approximately $700 in donations -- not nearly enough to satisfy the electricity provider.

Yesterday, however, TIG posted a picture on its official Facebook page, showing Dr Capron accepting a cheque dated July 4, worth $7,682.93.

The caption on the photo said: "We answered the call. It's opportunities like these that we at (TIG) pride in, community service. The residents at the Good Samaritan Home for the Elderly can now rest comfortably knowing that at least one of their bills were paid."

TIG said it also donated grocery vouchers.

In an official statement sent to The Tribune, the gaming company said it was first made aware of the situation after one of its customers contacted the company through Facebook. TIG said it subsequently contacted Dr Capron to see how the company could help.

"Upon speaking with Mr Capron, the administrator for the home, we were advised that there was a pending disconnect on the past amount of $6,000 plus and the current amount of an additional $1,600 and change was due," TIG's statement said. "We identified who we were, and asked if he would accept help from us.

"An overjoyed Mr Capron indicated that he would be grateful for any amount we could help with, and said he would bring the bill to us. The BPL notice showed the total outstanding as $7,682.93 and we made a decision to issue a cheque payable to (BPL) on their behalf for the entire amount.

"As our team discussed the home's situation with Mr Capron, we realised there were other needs, and made the decision to also provide them with $200 worth of grocery certificates. Mr Capron and his staff were most grateful."

When contacted yesterday, Dr Capron told The Tribune he was elated over TIG's donation.

"I'm relieved that they came to our rescue," he said. "We're quite happy, and I can't tell you how happy I am. I even can't explain to you how happy I am.

"We want to thank Island Game for coming up to the plate and taking our burden away from us. And words cannot explain how happy I am, because it almost gave me a heart attack.

"But I am very pleased and was not expecting Island Game to come up with that, but I want to thank them very much."

When asked how the residents felt about TIG's donation, he said: "They're relieved that they wouldn't have to be in darkness. They have been relieved."

The Good Samaritan Home for the Aged has been in operation since the 1990s. It is located on Melvern Road in Yellow Elder Gardens.