‘Blame Plp Over New Junk Threat’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Minister of Finance has blamed the Christie administration’s efforts “to hide the true extent” of the Bahamas’ fiscal crisis for Moody’s threat to downgrade this nation to ‘junk’ status.

K P Turnquest told Tribune Business he had no regrets about his frank 2017-2018 Budget statement, which revealed that the newly-elected Minnis administration was seeking to borrow $722 million - the majority of which is to cover the $500 million deficit it inherited from the previous fiscal year.

Moody’s last week cited these revelations, together with poorer fiscal consolidation prospects, as the key factors behind its decision to place the Bahamas’ sovereign creditworthiness on review for another potential downgrade (see story HERE).

The move comes as little surprise, given that the rating agency had indicated in a previous June 5 statement that it had been spooked by the Budget’s nine-figure revisions to estimates made just two months earlier.

Should Moody’s act, the Bahamas will have lost its ‘investment grade’ credit rating - and been downgraded to ‘junk’ status’ - by both major rating agencies within a seven to eight-month period. It would also be the fourth downgrade suffered at Moody’s hands within the past five years, the previous ones having occurred in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Mr Turnquest sought to blame the latest potential rating reversal on the former Christie administration, arguing that the Bahamas had been left exposed by its spending and failure to be fully transparent on the Government’s finances.

“Part of the reason we are where we are is that the previous government tried to hide, if that’s the right word, the true situation,” he told Tribune Business.

“The truth of the matter is that the previous administration has consistently over-sold their plan, and didn’t show the discipline to make it happen.

“We certainly have some reputational positions to recover; that we are who we say we are; that our word means something, and we can be relied upon to deliver the results we say we are going to deliver.”

Mr Turnquest’s comments are likely to reignite the ‘finger-pointing’ and political ‘blame game’ over the Bahamas’ fiscal crisis. The Minnis administration said its predecessor engaged in a hiring and contract signing binge prior to the May 10 general election, with Central Bank figures suggesting this resulted in $234 million of second quarter deficit spending.

The Opposition, led by its finance spokesman, Chester Cooper, attacked the Minister of Finance’s Budget presentation for sending the wrong message to investors and the rating agencies with talk of $722 million in new borrowing.

Neither Mr Cooper, nor Philip Davis, the Opposition’s House leader, responded to Tribune Business e-mails and phone calls seeking comment yesterday. They, though, are likely to argue that, through the 2017-2018 Budget, the Minnis administration brought this potential downgrade upon itself.

But Mr Turnquest, when asked by Tribune Business whether he now regretted his 2017-2018 Budget presentation, replied: “Not at all.”

He explained: “We want to be real with the Bahamian people and investors, and transparent with our international partners. We recognise there are challenges. However, we are committed to addressing these challenges upfront and in forthright manner, and believe the measures we will take will right the ship.”

The Bahamas’ prospects for avoiding a second ‘junk’ downgrade now rest almost entirely on Moody’s visit to Nassau later this month, and whether the Minnis administration is able to convince it - based on the strength of empirical data, and its policies - that it has a credible fiscal turnaround and recovery plan that should be given more time to bear fruit.

“I obviously can’t handicap that,” replied Mr Turnquest, when asked how confident the Government is in its ability to persuade Moody’s against a downgrade, “but I am hopeful we will be able to present a comprehensive plan that we are on the road to recovery.

“As long as we are forthright, and have a plan to recover, the agencies may not particularly like it, but they will see we are being transparent, frank and have a plan.”

The loss of ‘investment grade’ status with a second rating agency would potentially be highly damaging for the Bahamas and its reputation for economic stability, as it signals to the international capital markets that this nation’s creditworthiness (the Government’s ability to pay its debts) is slipping into dangerous territory.

The Government will likely have to pay more for current and future debt issues, raising its debt servicing (interest) costs. Moody’s, should it follow through, thus threatens to trigger an increase in the annual Budget sums that the Government must allocate to pay interest and principal redemptions on its debt/

The added debt servicing costs would suck money away from areas such as national security (Police and Defence Force), social security, education and health, impacting the quality of life for the ‘average’ Bahamian.

And the ‘junk’ downgrade may also deter investors assessing the Bahamas as a place to invest, as it raises questions about the Government’s economic management.

Mr Turnquest acknowledged to Tribune Business that the Government’s borrowing, and debt servicing, costs would likely rise should Moody’s follow through on its threatened downgrade.

But he said the Government would still have access to the necessary funding for its $722 million borrowing, and did not appear to be on the ‘wrong side’ of a hedging transaction - as happened when Standard & Poor’s (S&P) downgraded the Bahamas to ‘junk’.

“It will potentially gave an effect of increasing borrowing costs,” he conceded. “That’s a reality. But in terms of being able to access borrowing, all indications are that we will still have access to the funding we require.

“We are obviously very sensitive to that, and we’ll be doing what we can in order to give the agencies every assurance that our fiscal plan is a workable plan, and that we are committed to it and will be disciplined about it.”

The S&P downgrade triggered an immediate demand for $150 million in extra collateral from the Government, with lenders ultimately requiring it to provide “a minimum of $70 million” via a derivatives transaction the two sides entered into.

Mr Turnquest told Tribune Business this was unlikely to happen if Moody’s took similar action, saying: “That is something we are still looking at, but we don’t expect any calls.”

Outlining elements of the consolidation plan that the Government will present to Moody’s, the Minister of Finance said a draft Fiscal Responsibility Act had already been written.

He added that one of the multilateral agencies had committed to assisting the Government with that Act, and “to make sure the legislation is appropriate, the implementation is workable and to assist with our thinking”.

Mr Turnquest said the Government was also working on a Revenue Administration Bill “to improve our compliance rates, and give the Government the penalties it needs to collect the revenue on its books”.

This Bill is designed to modernise, and standardise, enforcement and sanctions tools across all revenue streams, bringing them into line with the compliance mechanisms contained in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) legislation.

To rein in spending, Mr Turnquest confirmed the Minnis administration is relying on the expenditure reviews announced in the 2017-2018 Budget.

“We’re looking at expenditure to make sure the programmes we are operating today are still viable and necessary,” he told Tribune Business, “and for those we deem to be of continued relevance today, that the costs are controlled and appropriate.

“We are doing a thorough review of government expenditure up and down to ensure we get value for every dollar we spend, and weeding out the wastage that has been allowed to creep into the Government’s expenditure.”