Two Arrested After Drugs And Firearms Found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arrested in Freeport after Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers discovered drugs, firearms and ammunition at a residence on July 5.

Inspector Terecita Pinder reported that DEU officers executed a search warrant on a home at Weddell Avenue. During a search of the house, they found a quantity of suspected marijuana, a pistol with three .9mm rounds, a black Smith and Wesson pistol with eight .40 hollow tip rounds, one magazine containing .223 rounds and cash.

The men were taken into police custody and are expected to be arraigned in connection with the matter.