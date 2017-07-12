Health Hq Not Fit For Workers

By NICO SCAVELLA
Tribune Staff Reporter
nscavella@tribunemedia.net
THE Ministry of Health has lost more than $150,000 worth of productivity because of “serious challenges” with a badly leaking roof and a faulty air-conditioner at its Meeting Street headquarters, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed yesterday.
Dr Sands, in an interview with The Tribune, said the Bahamian people are “not getting ideal productivity” from his ministry, as, he said, for weeks senior officials at the Ministry of Health have had to implement half-day shifts for line staff “because the working conditions are significantly less than optimal” at the Poinciana Hill complex.
So bad is the building’s physical infrastructure, Dr Sands said, that if one were to stand in a particular room “you can look and see the sky through the plywood in the roof.” Dr Sands also said that the roof “leaks tremendously” during heavy rain.
This, he said, is despite “hundreds of thousands of dollars” being spent over the past few years on repairing the roof, which, he said, was “not done properly” in any event.
Dr Sands also said that his ministry has looked at “all of the options,” including relocation; however, the “ideal” remedy would be to “accomplish a definitive repair.”
The statements by the Elizabeth MP reflect those made by Bahamas Public Service Union President John Pinder last year, who, at the time, complained of the terrible mould infestation and deterioration at the Department of Public Service, which shares the same building.
In February 2016, Mr Pinder blamed the poor working conditions on the National Insurance Board (NIB), which owns the building, charging that the mould infestation was caused by “shabby work” by NIB’s private contractors. The mould infestation, Mr Pinder said at the time, had been lingering for over two years, despite an assessment from the Ministry of Environment advising that the matter should be dealt with promptly.
Yesterday, Dr Sands confirmed that the Ministry of Health was still plagued with the same challenges, which he said has created “hardships” in his ministry.
Dr Sands said officials conducted an exercise in which they sent civil servants home for four hours a day, five days a week.
He said the end result was that “thus far, the lost productivity to the people of the Bahamas has been in excess of $150,000.”
“That doesn’t include the public service side,” he said. “That doesn’t take into account what happens when certain important matters are delayed and so on and so forth. But you cannot insist that human beings (be) subjected to these things, these kinds of conditions indefinitely. And so we have sought to move as quickly as possible to get the matter resolved.”
He added: “Bear in mind this building is owned by NIB. We happen to be tenants in this building. And as such the maintenance contracts for these things are not under the control of my ministry, they are under the control of the National Insurance Board. And we have been challenged to get action in a timely fashion.
“So yes, the Bahamian people are not getting ideal productivity from this ministry, because for weeks now we’ve had to have staff go home for half day because the working conditions are significantly less than optimal. Many people have soldiered on despite and I must express my personal gratitude to them for their commitment.
“But the infrastructure of this particular building is less than ideal. Now there are certain staff members who have continued to work despite, you know they bear the heat, they bear the aggravation and inconvenience. But it is difficult to demand that the line staff subject themselves to that type of hardship.”
When asked by The Tribune if plans are underway to remediate the subpar state of affairs at his ministry, Dr Sands said a “high level person” from NIB toured the facility last week “with a view to personally inspect the challenges,” and that it would be at least another week before the air conditioner is repaired.
“We have been advised that there will be some major work being done to the chiller,” he added. “The prime minister has made it very clear that this matter will be addressed and I’m sure it is in significant part due to his intervention that we are making some headway on this matter.
“…So all of these things will be resolved. I think you have to appreciate the challenge of subjecting persons to this type of environment. But going through the appropriate persons with responsibility, they now have a commitment to get it resolved.”
Comments
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
Doc Sands the ball is in your court. you have the money FIX IT and stop whining like a spoiled child. enough all ready.
TalRussell 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Comrades! Dr. Duane is no deep freezer. If he heard or seen something - you is goin hear about it.
proudloudandfnm 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
Where he got the money Birdie???
And how could the PLP spend hundreds of thousands repairing it and you can still see sunshine thru the roof?
Honestly. If we don't see some PLP cabinet ministers go to jail soon this country will make Haiti look first world....
Time to lock up crooks....
DDK 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
This Ministry, that Ministry, who cares? Just fix it, properly, this time! Y'all need to learn to delegate and make people responsible.
DaGoobs 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
It all starts with the need for certification and qualification of the people calling themselves building contractors in this country. As recent revelations in the press have shown, anyone can jump up, hire a few men who may or may not have building skills and call themselves a building contractor, go out and get government contracts to build government office buildings, hospitals, medical centres, schools and houses at significant cost, screw up the job and never finish it without any penalty or sacrifice. Then they turn around, form another company or use another business name and begin the cycle all over again. Obviously the government needs to extend the remediation of defective work clause in their building contracts from a few months to a few years. The number of government owned buildings where faulty air conditioning and mold infestation problems occur is astounding to me for such a small country. Clearly a government department or ministry cannot function on short shift days as a regular practice. Further, incidents like these demonstrate that these departments and ministries don't have business continuity plans for disasters or the like. Unfortunately Dr Sands finds himself in a damned if you/damned if you don't scenario: his ministry can't continue to function as it is currently doing so they will have to bite the bullet and spend whatever is necessary to fix the problems. However, he would be wise to create a no-contracts list whereby his ministry does not grant any present or future contracts to the company/companies or persons involved in the original contract or any unsatisfactory repair work. Why reward or continue to reward incompetence? And the $150,000 loss of productivity is only in the short time since he took over as minister after 10th May 2017. Imagine what the cost to the public has been prior to that?
killemwitdakno 16 minutes ago
Of all the times gov't has been screwed from construction contractors , I wonder why passing the regulations took them so long.
