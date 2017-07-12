July 18 Date Announced For Extra Security On Us Flights

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
THE Nassau Airport Development Company yesterday confirmed plans to implement enhanced security measures for all commercial flights to the United States as of Tuesday, July 18.
A statement issued on Tuesday called for travellers to the US to arrive an estimated three hours ahead of their departure times and said those travelling with electronics larger than a cell phone in carry on or checked luggage should expect more stringent screening measures.
This statement comes after an announcement by US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly last month about enhanced security measures for international flights into the US.
NAD's statement read: "The Bahamas and 104 other countries globally are impacted by these new security measures. The enhanced security measures include but are not limited to: enhancing overall passenger screening; conducting heightened screening of personal electronic devices; increasing security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas and deploying advanced technology, expanding canine screening, and establishing additional pre-clearance locations globally.
"As a result of the new measures, the travelling public is reminded to arrive three hours ahead of time for US bound flights. It is important to note that persons travelling through LPIA with electronic devices larger than a cell phone -- for example laptop computers or tablets -- as carry on or checked luggage are advised that these devices could require further security screening.
"The [US] Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are working with local aviation stakeholders to ensure these enhanced security measures are fully implemented."
NAD said it expects the majority of these changes at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) will fall under the purview of the Airport Authority (AA) and the airlines that service US destinations.
According to NAD, the AA is the entity responsible for security at LPIA, and as the airport's main operator, NAD will work closely with AA and the airlines to support the implementation of the changes and the passenger experience at LPIA.
NAD insisted these enhanced security measures will help to secure all commercial flights departing Bahamian airports that serve as last points of departure to the United States.
Passengers are asked to stay connected to the airport and their airlines with social media for important updates.
Additionally, LPIA will also post updates on its website associated with any further changes.
Last Tuesday, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar said the government was considering a significant investment in the aviation industry as it looks to bring the country's airports in accordance with new security screening measures.
He further indicated that equipment upgrades could cost the country $50,000 to $75,000 per apparatus, per airport.
In addition to New Providence, Abaco, Exuma, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera, there are occasional direct flights from the US into Long Island, San Salvador and Bimini.
Comments
Sickened 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
I guess this mean that these additional security measures will also be in place for our trips to the family islands. So annoying! Still not sure why we need to take our shoes off when we fly from Nassau to Cat Island.
Reality_Check 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
Cat Islanders have had a serious foot fungus epidemic for several years now and are convinced it was brought their way by unkempt Nassuvians. Local government of Cat Island therefore requires the shoeless foot smell test be done by Nassau airport security personnel before passengers embark on any direct or indirect flight from New Providence to Cat Island.
ohdrap4 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
they don't have tetterine there in cat island?
Millennial242 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
Probably because the domestic terminal where you board for Cat Island also serves as the terminal for trips to the UK, Canada, and Panama (so still heightened security needed).
DaGoobs 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
And how will NAD or anyone else notify the 50% of us that don't have access to social media, NAD's website or other forms of technology? Sorry now that I didn't get into the air cargo business because all of this tom fookery that the Americans keep coming up with makes travel to or through the USA completely unenjoyable which is why anybody with any sense buys stuff online and has it shipped to the Bahamas. Gotta have a good reason to get on a plane to or through the USA these days. I will be surprised if the government spends the $75,000 or more for this new equipment on both international and domestic travel lounges at every airport in the Bahamas. Are the Americans subjecting their passengers on domestic flights within the USA to this same level of scrutiny?
ohdrap4 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
there is hardly anything to buy in the malls nowadays. walmart, sears, you get there and they have to order for pickup in store. even the famous french store JCPennierre, is closign stores.
now that they reduced the duty on toilet paper, i do not travel anymore.
i just use amazon.
MassExodus 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Airline tickets will also go up, to compensate for the extra labor and equipment involved with additional screening so remember now your airline ticket to Miami costs around $110 roundtrip before they add on the airport fees and taxes....
juju 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
OMG.....the tourists departing who experience what I experienced twice in the last month in the security at LPIA,will NEVER EVER return to Nassau. PLEASE... someone must add more screeners ( there were two lanes open) and I waited one hour to complete the mission on both occasions.Furthermore, there were approx. seven security employees just standing around chatting. The money needs to be spent on the human screeners being trained properly,who are not rude and inept and SLOW. Mr D'Aguilar I know that you have a lot on your plate, but PLEASE spend some valuable time improving this disaster happening every day to both visitors and locals alike.
juju 59 minutes ago
P.S. The one hour waits were between 11.30a and 1.00p (different days and different flghts) Do you think that you might be able to improve the situation by mid August for my next departure PLEASE.???? Think of all the BAHAMIANS who will be travelling in AUGUST😉😉😝
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID