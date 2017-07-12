Residents Issue The Call To Clean Up Our Streets

RESIDENTS of East Street have complained about mounds of unsightly trash left indiscriminately in their area, as they claimed that calls to environmental health officials have fallen on deaf ears.

The Tribune was told by residents who live near Hay Street and Honeycombe Street that a virtual dumping ground has appeared in the area, creating an environmental hazard and eyesore.

When this newspaper visited the area, trash, an abandoned car and other debris were seen uncollected.

Residents are appealing to the relevant authorities to clean up the area.

