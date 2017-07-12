Two Accused Of Shop-Breaking In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged with shop-breaking in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

James Rolle, 52, of no fixed addressed, was arraigned in court two before Magistrate Charlton Smith on five counts of shop-breaking, causing damage, and stealing from a shop.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to September 4, 2017 for trial.

Rolle also appeared in court three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson where he was charged with two counts of shop-breaking and stealing from a dwelling. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was adjourned to October 3.

Another man, Moses Storr, 33, of Freeport was convicted of shop-breaking and stealing and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Storr, a resident of Adventurers Way, appeared in court one before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on four counts of shop-breaking and three counts of stealing from a shop.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to one year in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.