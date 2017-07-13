Ceo Switch Sparks Btc Job Fears

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

THE departure of Leon Williams as CEO of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company has reignited fears of staff cuts, according to Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union President Bernard Evans as he branded the parent company, Cable & Wireless Communications, as “unstable” and devoid of any regard for BTC’s employees.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday following the news that Mr Williams was leaving the telecommunications provider, Mr Evans said there were “absolutely” fears among workers of job security.

The BCPOU chief said the only thing that would surprise him would be if CWC presented BTC executives with short and long-term sustainable plans, along with the assurance of job security. The last time employees of BTC were sent home was in 2015.

During this restructuring exercise, 148 workers lost their jobs, Mr Evans said.

Despite no mass layoffs in the past two years, Mr Evans said Mr Williams’ removal has been a reminder of CWC’s commitment to its stakeholders “across the pond” no matter if these promises might impact hardworking Bahamians.

Mr Williams’ tenure at BTC will end tomorrow, The Tribune has been informed.

A majority stake in BTC was sold to CWC for $210m in 2011. Since then, Mr Evans said it has been apparent to the union that the parent company’s modus operandi is a revolving door of a high turnover of heads in executive positions.

“On average everyone is shocked, but not surprised (at Mr Williams leaving),” Mr Evans said yesterday when he was contacted. “The only surprising thing is the abruptness in which it happened.

“To see someone new has been the norm ever since BTC was privatised. We see people coming in and out all the time. It’s a revolving door. This is one of the things that we tried to guard against and that we warned of. This is not a stable company.”

Asked if there were indicators of the change in BTC’s leadership, Mr Evans said it was expected.

“This is just their modus operandi. We told them that CWC would only own BTC for a while because there was no stability.

“Now that they have sold, this is only a matter of pleasing shareholders. They have no concern and no compassion for workers at all. We’ve seen it happening in the Caribbean.

“This has nothing to do with what Williams did or didn’t do. In fact there are absolutely fears there will be more layoffs.

“This has happened three times. Can it happen again? Of course it can. We won’t be surprised if it does happen.”

He continued: “They have always found ways to downgrade. It is all about dividends and not so much about the customers or the services to customers or the staff. This is all about what they promise.

“So we are absolutely fearful. The only thing that would surprise us if they are able to say everyone will be okay and that they have long-term and short-term goals.

“But as it stands this seemingly ad hoc management system and changes in philosophy has made us accustomed to these sudden changes. But our members are suffering as they do what they want to do.”

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts added yesterday that he remained “shocked” and “surprised” by CWC’s decision to replace Mr Williams.

He defended the two-time CEO, saying: “He did a fantastic job in leading the company throughout the competition period while the parent company projected that BTC would lose a large share of its business.”

Mr Roberts said BTC’s ability to hold its own despite a new competitor in the market was the result of Mr Williams’ ingenuity and foresight.

Mr Williams is set to be replaced by an all-Bahamian duo. Dexter Cartwright, a BTC board member and former finance director for Cable & Wireless Communications’ C&W Networks, will become interim chief executive while Andre Foster, a former Cable Bahamas executive, will step into the newly-created position of chief operating officer.

He played a key role in launching Cable Bahamas’ Coralwave internet product when it was launched several years ago.