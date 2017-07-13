Pair Face Court Over Attempted Murder

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a juvenile appeared in Magistrate's Court yesterday facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder.

Dwight Lloyd, 23, and his 17-year-old co-accused stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and a count of each of attempted armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

It is alleged that the pair, being concerned together on Wednesday July 5, attempted to kill Corporal 535 Rolle and Constable 3896 Newbold.

They were also accused of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. It is alleged they used a 9mm Taurus pistol to put the lives of the police officers in danger.

It is also alleged that the pair attempted to rob Antonio Denor of a 2007 Honda Accord valued at $8,000 on the same day. They were also accused of being in possession of the 9mm pistol without holding a licence to possess the weapon.

Lloyd and the teen, who cannot be named because he is under age, were informed that they would be allowed to enter a plea to the allegations when they are formally charged before a Supreme Court judge.

The case is scheduled to be transferred to the higher court on August 18 through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

They were remanded into custody, but can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.