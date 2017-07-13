Us Customs Grab Nassau Drug Boat

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

UNITED States Customs and Border Protection officials in Miami, Florida, seized 150 pounds of cocaine on Tuesday on a vessel that originated from The Bahamas.

When contacted for comment, Chief Superintendent Samuel Butler, head of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), said officials in the capital have received little information about the incident and he is unclear if any of the passengers were Bahamian.

According to the Miami Herald, four crew members of a fishing vessel were apprehended after US Customs and Border Protection officials seized the drugs during a routine inspection.

The boat, named the Wes Win, was one of two arriving from Nassau that was flagged for a regular inspection at the RMK Merrill-Stevens Shipyard at 881 NW 13th Avenue, The Miami Herald reported.

When officers boarded the boat, they found about 70 blue bundles of the drugs nestled behind plastic-wrapped Junkanoo Punch soda cans.

According to The Miami Herald, the drugs ended up weighing about 150 pounds. No drugs were found on the other boat.

Officers interviewed at least five people, including one who was underage, and four adults were detained.

The names of those apprehended were not released.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.8 million dollars.

Investigations continue.