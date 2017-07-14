Kenred Dorsett Granted $50,000 Bail

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Environment and Housing Minister Kenred Dorsett was granted $50,000 bail with two sureties in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Mr Dorsett, 46, is accused of using his former ministerial position to extort and solicit $120,000 in bribes from Johnathan Ash.

He was remanded to the Department of Correction Services on Thursday concerning nine criminal charges: a single count of misconduct in public office and four counts each of extortion and bribery.

The allegations concern the purported exchange of funds in connection with work done by a heavy equipment operator to move debris from the New Providence Landfill following a massive fire at the site in March.

The extortion charges were brought contrary to Section 453 (1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 84 while the bribery charges were brought under Section 3(2)(a) of the Prevention of Bribery Act Chapter 88.

The misconduct in public office was brought contrary to common law.

It is alleged that Dorsett, while a public official between March 1 and May 9 of this year, demanded and obtained two payments of $10,000 and two payments of $50,000 from Mr Ash knowing he was not lawfully authorised to demand the same.

On Thursday, the ex-parliamentarian was asked whether he wished to be tried in Magistrate’s Court or Supreme Court on these offences.

Dorsett elected the former and pleaded not guilty to the allegations.