Roads Closed For Nottage Funeral

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has announced the following road closures for the official funeral of former Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage today.

From 7am until the end of the funeral, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic: Cockburn Street between Baillou Hill Road and Market Street; Lewis Street between Baillou Hill Road and Market Street; Baillou Hill Road and all side streets between Hay and Meeting Streets.

There will be traffic diversions on Bay Street, Navy Lion Road, Cumberland Street and Baillou Hill Road.

There also will be a funeral procession from St Agnes Anglican Church on Baillou Hill Road to the procession site.

The procession will travel south on Baillou Hill Road to Meadow Street, west on Meadow Street to Nassau Street, south on Nassau Street to University Blvd, west on University Blvd to John F Kennedy Drive where the procession will form at the Red Cross and parade to the Lake View Cemetery.

As a result, there will be traffic diversions on Baillou Hill Road, Meadow Street, Nassau Street, University Dr. Harrold Road and Gladstone Road.