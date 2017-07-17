Applause For Opening Bare Cupboard To Pay Extra For Nottage Funeral

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I BELIEVE it was the fictional character and nihilist Yevgeney Vasilevish Bazaro who stated in the 19th century Russian novelist Ivan Turgenev’s classic novel Fathers and Sons that death is a stale joke, but it comes fresh to everybody. The country continues to moan the passing of Dr Bernard Nottage, former Progressive Liberal Party MP and National Security Minister in the former Christie government. Nottage has gone on to his eternal reward. May his soul rest in peace.

I applaud the Free National Movement government and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for rising above partisan politics in their handling of the fallen PLP MP and his family. I believe that the Minnis government has bent over backwards in its treatment of Nottage.

Despite informing the nation that the PLP government left the “cupboard bare,” the FNM has graciously increased the budget for Nottage’s official funeral from $10,000 to $50,000.

While the government is only obligated to assume costs up to a maximum of $10,000, the Minnis government has allotted an additional $40,000 towards the funeral, much to the chagrin of some critics who are screaming for the implementation of austerity measures.

In addition to funding Nottage’s funeral, the government covered the costs of his medical bills in Florida, despite the fact that Nottage was a very wealthy physician.

The government had even paid for the repatriation of his body. Minnis should be applauded for keeping in contact with Nottage’s family throughout this trying process.

His eulogy statement that was issued to the press was most honourable and diplomatic. Yet despite all that Minnis has done, there are some PLPs who prefer to scrape the bottom of the barrel in an effort to find fault with the FNM’s handling of Nottage’s remains.

Some of them have complained that the box containing the remains of Nottage was not draped with the Bahamian flag when it arrived from Florida.

According to them, this intentional blunder was the FNM’s slight towards Nottage.

Granted, the box should have been draped with the Bahamian flag. But I believe it was a simple oversight. There’s nothing more to it than that.

Rather than engage in petty politics, these people should use this time to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr Nottage. After all, that is what the FNM government is doing.

KEVIN EVANS

Nassau,

July 12, 2017.