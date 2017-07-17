Man Held In Connection With Robinson Road Shooting Death

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have a man in custody in connection with a late-night shooting that left a man dead.

The incident took place shortly after 10pm Sunday off Robinson Road and brought the country's murder count to 74 for the year, according to The Tribune's records, which also show there were 62 murders this time last year.

Police said the victim was walking on Third Street in Coconut Grove, off Robinson Road when a man approached him, armed with a handgun. The suspect shot the victim before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, where he was initially listed in serious condition.

However, he died of his injuries early Monday morning.

Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Kalif Adderley.

The fatal shooting came one day after a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Saturday night during a drive by shooting in front of his home.

That murder took place shortly after 9pm in Fox Hill. Police said the victim was getting out of his car shortly after arriving home when persons in a vehicle opened fire on him before speeding off in an unknown direction. The victim died at the scene.

Police have not identified the man from Saturday’s shooting, but The Tribune understands he is Raquino Huyler, of Johnson Terrance.

In late May, when asked about concerns over violent crime, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said “there is a sense of calmness” hovering over the country after his party’s crippling defeat of the Progressive Liberal Party.

However, at the time he said he is sure National Security Minister Marvin Dames will be aggressive in rolling out the party’s crime plan. There have been 21 murders since the Free National Movement's win on May 10, according to The Tribune's records.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.