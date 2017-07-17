Sloop With 60 Haitians Aboard Detained

MORE than 60 Haitian migrants were apprehended in the southern Bahamas on Thursday morning during a joint exercise by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and immigration authorities.

Shortly after 8.30am, a Haitian sloop arrived offshore at Ragged Island. RBDF officers and immigration officials along with community members engaged in a joint exercise to take the migrants into custody, who were quickly located on the sparsely populated island.

The undocumented migrants included 40 men, 10 women, and 14 children.

This latest group of Haitian migrants is the second apprehension within the past two weeks. On July 3, a total of 69 Haitians were apprehended on the Great Bahama Bank by Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship Lignum Vitae.