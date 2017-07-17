Sloop With 60 Haitians Aboard Detained

MORE than 60 Haitian migrants were apprehended in the southern Bahamas on Thursday morning during a joint exercise by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and immigration authorities.
Shortly after 8.30am, a Haitian sloop arrived offshore at Ragged Island. RBDF officers and immigration officials along with community members engaged in a joint exercise to take the migrants into custody, who were quickly located on the sparsely populated island.
The undocumented migrants included 40 men, 10 women, and 14 children.
This latest group of Haitian migrants is the second apprehension within the past two weeks. On July 3, a total of 69 Haitians were apprehended on the Great Bahama Bank by Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship Lignum Vitae.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 26 minutes ago
Don't like this at all....we do have a big immigration problem, we need to stop the influx of Haitians into an economy that is on the brink of collapse. But this photo is so sad, it reminds me of the drawings of slaves packed on ships for the passage to the new world. They could be our brothers. Whatever we do to rectify the situation, they should be treated humanely, we have to remember that but for a turn at sea they could be us.
Economist 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
RBDF needs to turn them around at our territorial water boundary.
Once it becomes known that they won't be allowed into Bahamian waters many will try to go else where and avoid The Bahamas.
