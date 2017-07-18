Video: Pm Tours Baha Mar

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and government officials have been touring the Baha Mar resort today.
It is hoped the $4.2bn Cable Beach project – which had a soft opening in April – will be complete in October.
• See Wednesday's Tribune for the full story.
Comments
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
I trust he took Sarkis with him. and what has happened to who is in bed with the Chinese?? to much truth to publish. I understand. But it is all ready out there. and he can not take it back /
happyfly 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
I hope he didnt want to sit down in any lounge chair
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID