Video: Pm Tours Baha Mar

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis (centre) with Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest and National Security Minister Marvin Dames at the Baha Mar resort.

As of Tuesday, July 18, 2017

PM tours Baha Mar by Tribune242

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and government officials have been touring the Baha Mar resort today.

It is hoped the $4.2bn Cable Beach project – which had a soft opening in April – will be complete in October.

• See Wednesday's Tribune for the full story.

Comments

birdiestrachan 4 hours, 52 minutes ago

I trust he took Sarkis with him. and what has happened to who is in bed with the Chinese?? to much truth to publish. I understand. But it is all ready out there. and he can not take it back /

0

happyfly 4 hours, 20 minutes ago

I hope he didnt want to sit down in any lounge chair

0

