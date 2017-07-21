Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting

POLICE are searching for a male suspect responsible for a shooting that left a man in hospital on Wednesday.

Around 9pm, a man had just walked out of a business in the Kennedy Subdivision, when the occupants in a grey Honda CRV vehicle pulled up and shot him before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police also reported that officers in Staniel Cay, Exuma took a man into custody following the seizure of a quantity of dangerous drugs on Wednesday. Around 10.30am, officers in Staniel Cay acting on information executed a search warrant at a man’s home and uncovered a quantity of marijuana.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court soon.

Police also said Drug Enforcement Unit officers seized a handgun, a quantity of dangerous drugs and several rounds of ammunition during a raid on a home on Wednesday.

Shortly after 3pm, the officers acting on information went to a home located at Rosewood Street in Pinewood Gardens to execute a search warrant. On arrival, the lone male occupant of the home eluded the officers on foot.

A search was conducted of the suspect’s home and a .40 Glock pistol, five pounds of marijuana and 149 rounds of assorted ammunition were found.

Officers are also investigating an armed robbery.

Shortly before 1pm Wednesday, a woman was sitting in her silver coloured Honda Civic vehicle, license plate number 304410, on Parkgate Road, when three men armed with handguns approached and robbed her of her vehicle before speeding off.

Investigations into all of these incidents are continuing.