Nad Eyes Solar To Slash Airport's $6.5m Energy Bill

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Nassau Airport Development (NAD) company is preparing to issue a request for information (RFI) on proposals for a solar PV system, in a bid to reduce the Lynden Pindling International Airport's (LPIA) annual $6.5 million energy bill.

Vernice Walkine, NAD's president and chief executive, yesterday told the Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise: "Right now we are finalising an RFI document, which we will be issuing very shortly, inviting interested parties to submit proposals for solar energy."

The RFI will assist NAD in determining the potential energy savings from such a project, and she added: "We have been working closely with the Ministry of Environment for the last, maybe 18 months, awaiting legislation which would allow us to do this.

"We are advised that it is imminent. We are working with URCA as well to understand the degree to which we would be able to generate the amount of energy we need at the airport."

Ms Walkine continued: "Our energy bill is quite significant; it's typically $6.5 million a year. We would like to be able to produce sufficient energy to run the facilities and to be able to tie into the grid so that we can be able to sell some of that back to BPL."

Back in April, Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) announced the start of renewable energy grid tie-ins for residential customers, with per island limits imposed on the total amount that can be supplied. It has yet to move on something similar for commercial customers.